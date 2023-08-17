Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence on Husband's Suicide: "The Darkest Time in My Life"

Kellie Pickler has spoken out for the first time since her husband, Kyle Jacobs, died at age 49 in February.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Jacobs took his own life inside of the couple’s Tennessee home.

Truly awful.

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs appear on Amazon’s Style Code Live on August 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'” Pickler said to People Magazine on Thursday.

“I have chosen to heed his advice.”

The former American Idol finalist went on to express gratitude.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way,” she said.

“It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

Musicians Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler attend the 2016 Viacom Kids and Family Group Upfront on March 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Viacom)

Pickler and her assistant panicked back on February 17 when they were unable to find Jacobs, and then unable to open the door to a bedroom/office in her house.

Police and the Nashville Fire Department arrived at the location after a 911 call was placed and found the songwriter “deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” they said in the statement, adding:

“His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.”

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs attend the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Pickler announced her plans for Jacobs’ memorial service on Thursday, sharing with People:

“I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted.”

Pickler signed the statement, “Love & Blessings, Kellie.”

Earlier this year, an autopsy confirmed Kyle’s cause of death.

Kyle Jacobs and recording artist Kellie Pickler attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The toxicology results revealed that Jacobs had no drugs in his system at the time of death.

He did, however, have a history of “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.”

Pickler and Jacobs got engaged in June 2010 and then got marred in a surprise ceremony on January 1, 2011.

They did not share any kids.