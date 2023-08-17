June Shannon Defends Racy Video She Sent Amid Her Daughter's Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

We gotta admit:

The above headline is not one we thought we’d ever write on this website.

Earlier this week, however, June Shannon shared a video in which she exposed a private area of her body to her husband Justin Stroud… and then encouraged followers to do the same via an accompanying caption.

Specifically, June (who did not actually reveal the private part on camera) challenged “all of my ladies out there to do this,” as she filmed the shocked reaction of her spouse.

Yes, June really is married. She’s sitting alongside her spouse right now. (WeTV)

Some out there could argue over whether this was an appropriate piece of footage to upload on Instagram — but nearly everyone out there seems to agree that it was especially distasteful due to the family situation in which June finds herself:

Daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

Mama June said last month that Anna is likely to be dead within a few years.

It’s a tragedy.

But does it mean Shannon is never allowed to have any kind of fun?

June Shannon is side by side here with her daughter, Anna. (Instagram)

“Worry about your oldest child with cancer dude and not f–king Instagram or TikTok all that [sic],” wrote one follower, as captured by The Daily Mail.

“I know if my adult child had cancer I’d drop everything and be by her side and fighting with her not doing this crap.”

June had A LOT to say in response to this kind of critique.

“Well let me school you just a little bit, and Anna will even show you this for herself,” responded the reality star.

“We speak almost on a daily basis, every one of my girls name where I was that at all times honestly, this is all been hard on all of us and she knows that.”

June Shannon speaks to the camera in this scene from her reality show. (WETV)

June went on to defend herself further, making it VERY clear that she has been there as much as possible for her daughter.

“Every time that she had a chemo treatment, me and Justin stay with her for the week.

“I mean literally we all live five minutes away from each other n honestly, as much as I wish this wasn’t happening to us, but I have ever dealt with him all entire life, including my own drug addiction almost 4 years ago,” she wrote.

Indeed, June lost touch with her kids amid this addiction.

But she’s working hard to rebuild the relationships.

The ladies of the Shannon family during one of their happier gatherings. (Instagram)

Concluded Shannon on this sensitive topic:

“Life doesn’t stop even though some days it feels like I’m living in a dream with all this.

“it’s a daily struggle for me mental and emotional to deal with and sometime to get through the day but I have to at the end of there is nothing we can change about the situation.

“I needed a break from reality for a minute even though it’s in the front of my mind every second of every single day so me posting on social media doesn’t mean I don’t care or ain’t there for her during this.

“so thanks for your optimism but until you walk a day in my shoes U or anyone have any idea what I deal with and struggle with.”