Prince Harry Will Not Speak to Kate Middleton, Rest of Family Without Permission From Meghan Markle, Insider Claims

Earlier this week, we reported on the claim that Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have been participating in secret, late-night phone calls.

Such calls would have to be secret, of course, as Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, has been feuding with Kate for years.

But insiders insisted that Kate and Harry have been maintaining a close, clandestine friendship right under Meghan’s nose.

It sounded too ridiculous to believe, but then again, that’s the case with so many stories involving Harry and his never-ending war with his family.

Feud? What feud?!?!? Kate Middleton and Prince Harry look pretty happy to be together in this photograph. Granted, it’s from 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, supporters of both the Sussexes and the Waleses seemed to like the idea of Harry and Kate communicating, as it seemed to suggest the possibility of a reconciliation between the two couples.

Alas, royal expert Kinsey Schofield says it’s extremely unlikely that Harry and Kate are in communication with one another.

“I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine privately without Meghan’s blessing,” Schofield recently remarked.

Prince Harry arrives to the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial High Court on June 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“They have made it a point to distance themselves,” she continued.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are laser-focused on their goals for 2023 and are not distracted by the drama that seems to follow the Sussexes.”

Schofield went on to sat that despite Harry’s attempts to sugar-coat the situation, there is obvious tension between the two couples.

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Harry is defiant and will insist that there aren’t any ‘difficulties,'” she said.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for Charles’ birthday celebration, and there’s been a great deal of speculation as to whether or not Harry and Meghan will be invited.

The obvious answer is “no,” since the Sussexes have not been in communication with Charles.

King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But then, Harry did attend Charles’ coronation, and the new king might have reasons for inviting the American branch of the family.

“Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there,” says a source close to the situation.

“If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that’s their decision.”

King Charles III and Prince Harry attend The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

So it’s possible that the entire royal family will be under one roof much sooner than expected.

But it seems more likely that even if Harry decides to bring the kids, Meghan will sit this one out.

In fact, it’ll likely take another high-profile death to get her to make nice with her in-laws.

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In the meantime, it sounds like the rumors of secret communications between Harry and Kate can officially be laid to rest.

It would be nice if there were secret peace talks happening, but some rumors are simply too good to be true!