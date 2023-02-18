Kyle Jacobs, Husband of Kellie Pickler, Dead of Apparent Suicide

Tragic news today out of Hollywood:

Kyle Jacobs — the husband of former American Idol standout Kellie Picker — was found dead after an apparent suicide at the couple’s Tennessee home on February 17, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department have confirmed in a statement.

He was 49 years old.

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 08: Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler attend the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

According to the official report, officers were called to Pickler’s residence around 1:21 p.m. after she woke up and couldn’t find her spouse.

Pickler and her personal assistant were then unable to open the door to a bedroom/office upstairs, at which time they dialed 911.

Police and the Nashville Fire Department arrived at the location and found the songwriter “deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” they said in the statement, adding:

“His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 02: Kyle Jacobs (L) and recording artist Kellie Pickler attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A singer/songwriter himself, Jacobs shared a celebratory Instagram post the day before he died in regard to the success of Lee Brice’s fifth studio album.

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together” wrote Jacobs as a caption in this post, as you can see below.

Throughout his career, Jacobs won a CMA Award, an ACM Award and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

He and Pickler started dating in 2008, got engaged in June 2010 and then got married on New Year’s Day 2011.

“It was the most spiritual moment.” Pickler, a former finalist on American Idol, previously said of the proposal.

“We would’ve gotten married that night had there been a preacher walking by!”

Days after getting exchanging vows, Pickler tweeted:

“Private Island. Caribbean. Cigar in one hand, Rum in the other. Someone just called me “Mrs. Jacobs.”….sounds nice :)”

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs attend the 2017 CMT Music awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

The couple, who did not have any kids, starred on three seasons of their CMT reality show, I Love Kellie Pickler, from 2015 to 2017.

The program chronicles Pickler and Jacobs’ marriage as they juggled personal life and their professional lives.

“We just do everything we can just to be real,” Jacobs told Yahoo’s BUILD series in 2017. “We love laughing through life. We love to do that, and that’s what the show is. Our show is love and laughter.”

Jacobs — who penned songs for Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw — added at the time:

“There’s always stresses in life…and I think if you [and] especially with your significant other can laugh at a lot of it and laugh through it, then you’re in a good spot.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Kyle Jacobs. May he rest in peace.