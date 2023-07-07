Britney Spears Details Victor Wembanyama Security Assault, Thanks Investigators

This week, an NBA bodyguard hit Britney Spears in the face.

No one is disputing that part. There were plenty of eyewitnesses.

However, the basketball player in question — Victor Wembanyama — seems to be standing up for the guard.

Britney has released a statement, thanking investigators for looking into the assault. She’s also telling her fans what went down, and why.

If you’re not a sportsball fan, you probably haven’t heard of Victor Wembanyama before. This is not a great way to first hear his name.

Remember, the head of Victor’s security backhanded Britney in the face outside of a restaurant, Catch, in Las Vegas.

There has been a claim that Britney “grabbed” Victor before security backhanded her in the face. Britney says that this was not the case.

On Thursday evening, Britney Spears took to social media to share her own account.

It aligns precisely with what she told police at the time of the incident. And it begins very innocuously.

“I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner,” Britney described.

“I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel,” Britney shared, “and saw him again.”

The hotel in question is Aria.

“I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success,” Britney explained. “It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.”

“I am aware the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder,” Britney wrote.

She continued: “His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of the crowd.”

Britney detailed that this physical assault resulted in “nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Being something of a celebrity herself (we are understating for comedic effect), Britney noted that a crowd of about 20 fans “swarmed” her on her way into the hotel.

“My security team didn’t hit any of them,” she pointed out.

After seeing Victor’s own statements after the assault, Britney commented: “I also don’t appreciate nor do I thin this is a laughing matter.”

Britney remarked: “Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with the situation that took place. I am 5’3 and he’s 7’4…”

Meanwhile, TMZ‘s insiders close to Britney say that Britney hasn’t heard anything from Victor or his team. It’s weird for there to be no apology, right?

They also heard from an eyewitness who saw the security head hit her face, and heard the impact.

Metro PD is investigating the case. There were witnesses and, hopefully, ample other evidence will turn up.

Everyone expects police to refer this incident to the District Attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

Being a security guard does not give someone a license to terrorize and inflict violence upon innocent citizens without legal penalties. They’re not police.

Britney made sure that her public statement was not only about her. She knows that most victims are not famous.

We do not know the full facts of the case. The investigation is ongoing. Perhaps investigators will discover something major.

But it would be surprising if anyone could reasonably believe that they were defending this NBA star from an attack. That would be an unusual circumstance.