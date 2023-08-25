Ariana Madix: Raquel Leviss and Bethenny Frankel Are Both Lying Losers!

Last week, Raquel Leviss stopped by Bethenny Frankel’s podcast and gave an interview so extensive that it wound up being spread out over three episodes.

Throughout the conversation, Leviss trashed her Vanderpump Rules bosses and co-stars, accusing them of manipulating and exploiting her during one of the darkest times of her life.

Of course, Raquel will not be returning to Vanderpump for the show’s eleventh season, so the cast won’t be able to confront her on camera.

So instead, they’re defending themselves in podcast interviews of their own, and as you might have guessed — they’re not very happy with Leviss.

Of course no one was more hurt by Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval than Sandoval’s then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

So when Ariana appeared on Scheana Shay’s podcast this week, she predictably did not hold back on her former friend and co-star.

“Bethenny actually upset me more in the things that were said,” Madix told Scheana, clarifying that she “did not listen but did read synopses.”

Madix then accused Frankel of not “know[ing] what the f–k” she was talking about.

Frankel suggested that Leviss’ affair was not as big a deal as Vanderpump fans made it out to be, as Madix and Sandoval never married or welcomed children during their nine-year relationship.

“In many states, [he was my common law spouse],” Ariana argued.

“I find that hurtful in regards to other women in relationships who don’t have children. Maybe they can’t have children or don’t want children or don’t want to get married,” she explained.

“None of those people’s relationships are less meaningful because of that. She should know better than to say that about anybody.”

Ariana’s comments come just one day after Lala Kent accused Raquel of repeatedly lying during the interview.

“It is a travesty that she didn’t end up coming back. She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised,” Kent said on her podcast this week.

“And instead she went and did this [podcast with Bethenny] and she was manipulated yet again.”

In response to claims that she exploited Raquel and offered her opinions on a situation she knew nothing about (Bethenny admitted that she’s never watched Vanderpump), Frankel clapped back and stated that she and Leviss are both proud of the interview.

“We’re both really happy [with the episodes]. I thank you for all the love and the hate too because it’s been so successful,” the former Real Housewife said on TikTok this week.

“We did exactly what we wanted to do.”

Clearly fed up with unsolicited feedback from strangers, Ariana also took to Instagram this week to clap back at fans who have criticized the fact that she and Tom still live in the same home.

“I live in my home that I own while working with my lawyer and financial advisors to navigate the best path forward before uprooting my dog and my elderly cat and causing more trauma for the three of us,” she wrote.

So fans might not get the Raquel drama that they were hoping for in VPR Season 11.

But Tom and Ariana’s living situation should provide plenty of memorable scenes!