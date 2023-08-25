Amy Duggar Claps Back at Critics Who Claim She's Not Qualified to Homeschool Son: You People Are So Sad!

Earlier this week, Amy Duggar joined millions of other parents who posted pics of their kids’ first day of school.

But in Amy’s case, there was a twist.

Yes, it was little Daxton’s first day of pre-K, but unlike other children his age, Dax would not be boarding a school bus or joining his peers on the magic carpet for storytime.

Instead, like dozens of Duggars before him, Amy’s son will be homeschooled.

Amy posted the photo below this week, and at first her followers were excited.

It looked as though she’d rejected another one of Jim Bob’s bonkers beliefs by allowing her son to go off to a real school.

But then they read the caption.

“HOMESCHOOL PRE-K starts today!!” Amy wrote before throwing in a shout-out to her loving husband.

“Anyone can be a father but it takes a very special, dedicated and loving man to be a daddy!! Your support in me teaching our son means the world to me!”

The post originally read “You’re support,” and commenters were quick to point out the irony of Amy making such a mistake while extolling the virtues of education.

“Just an fyi- the grammar police are ripping your post apart on Reddit,” one fan informed Amy.

“You have ‘You’re support…’ fix it- don’t fix it… if it’s not that it will be something else,” the user wrote.

“That’s so sad that just a simple typo can be such a huge deal.. I’ll fix it because I actually like correct grammar. but let the haters talk. I’m fine with that! Thank you for telling me!” Amy replied.

The fan wasn’t lying, as Reddit users were indeed having a field day with Amy’s error.

“Can’t even use proper grammar and she’s teaching her son? Yikes,” one commenter wrote.

“This is embarrassing,” another added.

Some folks were even meaner and roasted Dax himself for replying with “HELP” when asked what he wants to be when he grows up (as indicated on the chalkboard in the photo).

“What does help mean? He needs help deciding what he wants to be?” one curious fan wrote in the IG comments section.

“He wants to help people!!! His own words!!” Amy replied.

It’s a reasonable (and endearingly funny response), but some Reddit users have been ripping it apart.

“Is that his career goal or is it a cry for help?” one person asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Another DUGGAR that should not be homeschooling,” one person wrote, another added.

“He will need help when he grows up once he realizes that mama didn’t know s–t,” a third chimed in.

“Not very many in the Duggar circle have a career, so the kids won’t know what to say when they’re asked what they want to be when they grow up!” a fourth noted.

That last commenter might have a point, but most of the critics were unnecessarily cruel, a fact that prompted Amy to clap back.

“Let’s not forget… Miserable people Hate to see other people happy,” she wrote in her Instagram Story.

“That’s the sad truth,” she added.

Amy didn’t mention the Dax situation explicitly, but she didn’t have to.

Yes, the Duggars are a deeply problematic family, but folks, let’s try to save our criticism for when they actually deserve it.