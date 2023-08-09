Angela Deem Says Big Ed Brown, Liz Woods Are Fame-Seeking and Fake on 90 Day The Last Resort

Ahead of next week’s premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort, one of the franchise’s most controversial cast members has been doing interviews.

Angela Deem is a chaotic and volatile person in a deeply toxic marriage. She’s a 90 Day Fiance villain.

But, sometimes, it takes one to know one.

She’s singling out one couple as unhealthy, fame-seeking, and monumentally fake: Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods.

Notorious franchise villain Big Ed Brown and his on-again, off-again fiancee (they have gotten back together about a dozen times, literally, that we know of) Liz Woods appear on the 90 Day: The Last Resort superteaser. (TLC)

Though no one actually asked for 90 Day: The Last Resort, some fans are at least hopeful that this latest addition to the bloated franchise will offer something good.

Catching up with couples like Jovi and Yara and like Kalani and Asuelu will be nice!

And there’s a slim chance that the “therapy” on the show could yield some positive results. (Let us dream, okay?)

The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort sits in an array of chairs on the beach at the Florida Keys in this superteaser still. (TLC)

Anyway, Angela Deem is promoting her role on the Marriage Boot Camp-style spinoff.

One of her castmates is Big Ed Brown. She and Ed clashed during Happily Ever After? last year. It was almost refreshing to see Angela on the right side of htings.

So she met Ed then. And she met Liz Woods then, too, speaking up for her when Liz was unwilling or unable to stand up for herself.

Angela Deem looms ominously behind Big Ed Brown, ready to confront him for his abhorrent behavior. (TLC)

During Angela’s Entertainment Tonight interview (below), as we reported, she touched on a slew of subjects.

One of htem was about Big Ed and Liz Woods.

According to her, the two of them act very differently on camera than when they’re hanging out without production.

The infamous Big Ed Brown appears alongside his on-again, off-again (a dozen times over) love, Liz Woods in this promotional image for 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

Ed has appeared on this franchise with multiple women. Liz is just the one who was unlucky enough to stick around this long.

Because of this, many have accused Ed of using these women as vehicles to plaster his face across people’s screens.

“Actually, it is both of them that love attention,” Angela opined.

Angela Deem certainly appears to be in a sour mood in the 90 Day: The Last Resort teaser. But then, you never can tell with her. What does a good mood look like? (TLC)

But do you know what’s absolutely wild?

According to Angela (so we are taking this with numerous grains of salt), Ed and Liz were the most successful couple during The Last Resort.

Was that just because they had the most improvement to make? Maybe, or maybe not.

“I do see Liz, in my opinion, love Ed so much,” Angela shared.

Note that her statement seems to imply that Ed is not exactly on the same wavelength.

That … is not a surprise.

Classic Ed! Notorious franchise villain Big Ed Brown feels that Liz Woods wasn’t blindly supporting him at the Tell All, so he demands that she return the engagement ring. Vile. (TLC)

Ed chases vulnerable women who are younger than his daughter, then breaks things off as a manipulation tactic.

(Breaking up is fine; breaking up a dozen times to break down your partner and make them afraid that voicing their opinion will make them end up homeless again … is not)

Ed’s treatment of Liz is not the behavior of someone with a genuine, healthy sense of love.

Michael Ilesanmi participates remotely while Angela Deem appears in person on 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

It will be interesting to see whether viewers agree with Angela’s assessment.

Not everyone is willing to tune in. Angela and Big Ed are major turn-offs.

Angela claims that being on this show improved her.

Angela Deem appeared on multiple phone videos in a violent altercation with friend Jennifer Dilandro at a hotel lobby. (Instagram)

But the show filmed eight months ago.

So why did she very recently get into a hotel lobby brawl?

It doesn’t sound like she’s changed as much as she’d have people believe.