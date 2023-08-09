Lil Tay Dead at 14; Rapper’s Shocking Death Under Investigation

Stunning and tragic news today out of the music and social media industries:

Lil Tay, a Canadian rapper and Internet influencer whose real name was Claire Hope, has passed away.

She was only 14 years old.

The surprising and very sad development was confirmed on Wednesday via an Instagram statement released to Lil Tay’s 3.3 million followers by her family members.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” this message reads.

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.

“Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

It sounds as if Lil Tay and her sibling were found dead simultaneously, but no further details are available at this time.

From what we have gathered, the deaths are under investigation.

Lil Tay became famous in 2018 due to her controversial videos on social media — which included her driving expensive cars and flaunting stacks of cash.

She also had a short-lived feud with Danielle Bregoli, also known Bhad Bhabie.

However, the artists online presence virtually disappeared midway through 2018, as the Instagram post announcing her death was the first on her account in five years.

In June 2018, amid allegations about her family situation and safety, Lil Tay’s Instagram was wiped clean… and the words “help me” were posted to her story.

Scary stuff.

In an alleged Instagram hack a few months later, a number of abuse accusations against her father, Christopher Hope, were posted to Lil Tay’s Instagram.

The allegations claimed that Hope had court-ordered his daughter back to Canada in order to profit off her earnings.

In a phone interview with The Daily Beast alongside her mother, Angela Tian, Lil Tay said around that time: “Right now I’m in a bad situation and I don’t want to talk about these things.”

She added that her dad had “filed something to the court and the court ordered us to go back here, and he said that I was in danger and stuff.”

This story is still developing.

We send our deepest condolences to the family members, friends and loved ones of Lil Tay. May she rest in peace.