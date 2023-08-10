Big Ed Brown Calls Loren Brovarnik "Low Class" Like a "Bottom Feeder"

During a recent interview, Loren Brovarnik admitted that she hates Big Ed Brown just as much as the rest of the world does.

“Loathes” is the word that she used to describe the notorious 90 Day Fiance villain.

Well, Ed does not like criticism. And since Loren isn’t his fiancee doesn’t depend upon him for housing, he can’t retaliate against her the way that he does against Liz Woods.

Instead, Ed is giving his own interview to complain about Loren. And to insult her — not for her behavior, but simply for accurately assessing who he is as a person.

Self-styled “Big Ed” Brown and on-again, off-again (a dozen times over) fiancee Liz Woods appeared on Entertainment Tonight so that Ed could discuss his hurt feelings. (Entertainment Tonight)

As we previously reported, Loren Brovarnik and her husband Alexei did not merely discuss Ed Brown’s behavior.

“I loathe, loathe him,” Loren expressed to Entertainment Tonight. It was a moment of unparalleled relatability for many fans.

“He’s so insecure …” Loren understated. “Just not a fan and I think everybody’s well aware of it.”

Taking to social media in late March of 2023, Loren Brovarnik flaunted her incredible post-baby body. (Instagram)

Loren has been fortunate enough to avoid sharing a screen with Ed.

She and Alexei were on earlier seasons, and are generally a low-drama couple. That’s why they’re on After The 90 Days just like David and Annie.

Others have not been so lucky. While most of Ed’s antics targets his partner, he can also be extremely hostile and belligerent towards anyone else who confronts him.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods address the (many) people who don’t like him. And one specific franchise fan-favorite who “loathes” him. (Entertainment Tonight)

In his own interview with Entertainment Tonight, Big Ed is lashing out at Loren.

“You know, when I first read it and Liz and I talked about it, it kind of hurt my feelings,” he complained.

“And here’s why,” Ed explained. “We’re on the other side together. Like, there’s a reality.”

Notorious franchise villain Big Ed Brown and his on-again, off-again fiancee (they have gotten back together about a dozen times, literally, that we know of) Liz Woods appear on the 90 Day: The Last Resort superteaser. (TLC)

“I don’t like to call myself a star,” Big Ed claimed. “But we’re on TV.”

“And,” he described, “we get enough hate from people that don’t know who we are.”

Ed went on to say: “So, I was offended because she doesn’t know me.”

The notorious 90 Day Fiance villain Big Ed Brown is in full clown mode as he struts down the aisle of a convenience store. (Instagram)

“And for her to say that and not know me,” Big Ed griped, “it put her in a lower class.”

He spat that Loren was “like a bottom feeder online that goes and creates a fake account to tell you to go eff yourself.”

Um, he lost us there. How exactly is Loren, speaking publicly, comparable to someone creating an anonymous account?

The infamous Big Ed Brown appears alongside his on-again, off-again (a dozen times over) love, Liz Woods in this promotional image for 90 Day: The Last Resort. (TLC)

“So, I’m just disappointed in her and she talked about her, you know, Tourette’s as, you know, being a disease and somebody made fun of her,” Ed said. “Which was hateful, and I wish her luck.”

Tourette syndrome is not a “disease” and Loren would never describe it that way. Is he perhaps thinking of when Chantel Everett misspoke and called it that?

“I wouldn’t. I’ve never ever gone online and made a negative comment about anyone,” Ed insisted.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? villain Big Ed Brown interrogated and insulted his fiancee over the phone after he sent her fleeing their engagement party. (TLC)

“Whether it’s a fan or somebody that’s on the show, because I don’t know who they are,” Ed insisted.

Okay, maybe.

But he belittles and insults people to their faces, including (and especially) partners like Liz and Rosemarie Vega.

Big Ed Brown did not exactly get along well with his castmates at 2022’s Happily Ever After? Tell All. Not on stage, and not off stage. (TLC)

And during the Tell All last year, he was so rude to Jenny Slatten that Jovi Dufren confronted him to tell him that he owes her an apology.

Ed of course just chanted that Jovi was a “pussy” over and over again.

Classy guy. Good thing he’s not low class like Loren, right?

Beloved fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik showed off her post-baby body less than half a year following her emergency C-section. (Instagram)

“If Loren had my phone number, then she would know who I was,” Big Ed ranted.

“So yeah, it hurt,” he expressed. “And I talked to Liz about that. And I go, ‘That kind of sucks.'”

One wonders if he felt surprised.

Big Ed Brown at times seemed disappointed by how little people liked him after getting to know him. (TLC)

You know, of course it hurts to hear that someone despises you.

But the best way to avoid that is simply to be a decent person.

You cannot control what other people think of you. But you can control your own actions.

When Liz Woods did not blindly go to bat for Big Ed Brown when he was wrong, he demanded that she return the engagement ring. (TLC)

“I know Ed’s heart,” poor Liz, who certainly deserves better, claimed. “And he really does have a huge, huge heart.”

She insisted: “I don’t really care what people think. I don’t like reading.”

According to Liz, “I don’t read the comments. You know, people come back and watch us for a reason.”

The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort sits in an array of chairs on the beach at the Florida Keys in this superteaser still. (TLC)

Liz went so far as to say that “Ed’s right when it comes to the Loren comment.”

“She doesn’t know him. She should know better,” Liz said. And then she added: “She, you know, she gets backlash too. Like, we all do.”

Sure. But Loren is a fan-favorite with some detractors. Big Ed is a franchise villain, and fans struggle to spot any redeeming qualities in him. Not really the same, Liz.