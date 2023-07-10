Tom Schwartz Spotted Shouting at Tom Sandoval While Shooting Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Is Their Friendship Really Over?

Tom Sandoval doesn’t have many friends these days.

We’re not saying out of sympathy, mind you, as the dude’s problems are entirely self-created — but the fact is, Tom’s living a pretty lonely life at the moment.

Most of the Vanderpump Rules cast cut ties with Sandoval in the wake of his affair with Raquel Leviss.

And since Sandoval and Leviss have reportedly ended their relationship, he doesn’t even have her shoulder to cry on.

Tom Sandoval poses as Tom Sandoval Launches Men’s Cosmetic Brand “Stryx” at Nordstrom on January 25, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Throughout most of his shady behavior, Sandoval enjoyed the support of his loyal companion and chief enabler, Tom Schwartz.

Now, however, it looks as though even Schwartz is fed up with Sandoval’s crap.

According to a new report from TMZ, Schwartz read Sandoval the riot act during a Saturday night sit-down at TomTom, the West Hollywood bar that the two friends opened together (with the help of Lisa Vanderpump) during a happier time in their relationship.

The Toms and Raquel at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Footage taken by a bystander shows the Toms engaged in what appears to a very intense conversation.

At one point, it looked as though Schwartz raised his voice, but it’s tough to tell if he did so out of anger or because the bar’s patio was so loud.

Onlookers say it was impossible to make out the words that were being exchanged, but it seems we’ll eventually get to find out what was said, as a Bravo camera crew was on hand to document the tense conversation.

Tom Schwartz talks Scandoval on Watch What Happens Live. (Photo via Bravo) (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Yes, after missing the first week of filming, Sandoval is now shooting scenes for Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

He was previously away shooting the second season of Fox’s Special Forces, a show in which celebrities are put through grueling endurance tests by former drill sergeants and other military personnel.

So yeah, Sandoval is cashing in on his newfound notoriety, but at least we’ll get to see him suffer.

The most recent season of Vanderpump Rules was terrible for Sandoval’s reputation. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

As for Raquel, she’s reportedly still absent from this season, but it’s not clear why that is.

There have been rumors that Leviss is holding out for more money, but sources close to the former beauty queen say that’s not the reason for her absence.

When the media attention surrounding the so-called Scandoval was at its peak, Raquel fled SoCal and checked into a mental health facility in Arizona.

Raquel spills the tea about her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Insiders say Raquel is still in treatment and may not participate in VPR Season 11 at all.

Obviously, that would dampen enthusiasm for the upcoming episodes, as Raquel is a huge part of the show’s recent revival in popularity.

But hey, if nothing else, at least we’ll get to see Schwartz rake Sandoval over the coals!

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Onlookers say Tom and Tom both seemed to calm down quickly after their little spat, and Schwartz was later spotted posing for selfies with fans.

So maybe it was all for show, or maybe Schwartz has already forgiven his philandering friend.

Either way, we can’t wait to see how the Tom drama unfolds this season!