Statler Riley is Full of ADHD and Optimism, Plans to Surprise Dempsey With Moving Plans

After so much of the season had already gone by, the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days introduced Statler and Dempsey.

Season 6, Episode 6 covered things from Statler’s perspective.

She has a lot going for her. She is also a total mess. Yes, one person can be both of these things and more.

Statler’s ADHD defines many of the highs and lows of her life. And it may be a factor in why she is diving headfirst into romance with Dempsey.

In some ways, Statler Riley is incredibly relatable. But there are also ways in which she is deeply baffling.

The 33-year-old Texas native has a larger-than-life personality and is happy to tell you all about it.

So far, there’s no explanation for why Season 6 waited until Episode 6 to introduce her. Either nothing happened or something bonkers happened. Maybe both.

Statler introduced viewers to her job. She works in the finance departments of a freight logistics company. And, like millions of Americans, she now works from home.

Statler has ADHD, which can be a double-edged sword when it comes to working anywhere. In her case, she alternates between sprints of focused professionalism and distracting herself.

This is simply how her brain works. It’s who she is. And while it has had an obvious effect upon things like her grades as a child, it’s clear that its impact reaches other aspects of her life.

Statler is looking for unconditional love on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6. But it's possible that she's prepared to commit a little harder than her British lady love is. She'll find out, and so will viewers!

Statler has faced a lot of rejection in her life.

Her first example is that her birth mother immediately put her up for adoption. That is … a complex topic, and her feelings are immensely valid.

She did not make the stellar grades as her “golden boy” older brothers. Statler felt like she had failed her parents — failed to live up to their expectations.

She worried that being gay would be another “disappointment.” That is heartbreaking to hear.

Over the years, Statler has had a whirlwind of sexual experiences with various women.

But she has yet to find the forever love that she craves. Statler wants unconditional love … and she’s tired of waiting.

So tired of waiting, in fact, that she changed her dating app location to the UK. Her goal? To find a British gal with a “sexy” accent.

It worked. For the past seven months, she and Dempsey Wilkinson have been talking nonstop. They are head over heels for each other.

Of course, they haven’t actually met in person yet. We will, presumably, see that meeting take place this season.

But Statler hasn’t told Dempsey all of her intentions. Yes, she’s going to fly to the UK to meet her.

If all goes well, she plans to return home, sell her belongings, and then move to the UK. Which means that she’ll be springing this idea on Dempsey a very short time before she has to decide if she wants that, too.

Statler is tired of waiting for unconditional love. She plans to seize her chance to get her happily ever after. Even if it means being wildly impulsive.

So “kinky AF” Statler met up with her friend Sy to go to a very entertaining little restaurant where every menu item was extremely horny.

There, she opened up about her plan to more or less ambush Dempsey with plans to move to the UK.

Sy expressed some deep concerns. Statler could end up heartbroken because she is moving too quickly. It’s all happened before.

Sy and Statler both know that this has happened before. One year ago.

Statler fell for a different woman across the pond. She traveled to the UK, they hit it off, they planned to marry.

When Statler returned, the now-ex broke things off with her. At the time, she feared that they were moving too quickly. Statler cried for a week.

Incidentally, that ex wants to meet up with Statler — at the airport. She’s passing on that.

Meanwhile, we got to see her demonstrate the agony of packing with ADHD. (One time I needed to prepare for a mid-length trip. I spent the whole night packing … and also managed to read a lengthy book cover-to-cover)

Of course, packing is no picnic for neurotypicals, either. It’s just that ADHD presents additional challenges.

Statler still didn’t tell Dempsey about her plans to move (if all goes well). In fact, she’d spoken to Dempsey a little less recently, as the latter was on a family vacation in Thailand.

This drop in communication had Statler openly worrying that random ladies were hitting on Dempsey left and right. A confused Dempsey clarified that this was not the case.

Their first meeting will come soon. The stakes are higher than Dempsey realizes. Will she be up for Statler’s relationship timeline?