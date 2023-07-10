Andrea Evans, Veteran Soap Opera Actress, Dead at 66

Very sad news today out of the daytime drama universe:

Andrea Evans, best known for her role as One Life to Live‘s conniving and beloved Tina Lord, has passed away after a brave battle against breast cancer.

She was 66 years old.

Andrea Evans attends the Television Academy Daytime Programming Cocktail Reception at Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on August 28, 2019 in North Hollywood. (Getty)

Said the actress’ manager, Nick Leicht, to People Magazine on Monday afternoon:

“I’ve been working with Andrea for the past 7 years. She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with.”

Evans, who was nominated for an Emmy Awards in 1988 who originated the role of Tina back in 1978… and then left the ABC drama three years later.

The star returned as this same character in 1985.

Andrea Evans attends the Television Academy’s Daytime Programming Peer Group Reception at Saban Media Center on August 22, 2018 in North Hollywood. (Getty)

Five years later, Evans abruptly exited One Life to Live and spent a decade out of the spotlight due to a stalker.

She eventually reprised her role as Lord for brief stints in 2008 and 2010, before the aforementioned soap opera left the airwaves in 2012.

Evans also played Patti Weaver on The Young and the Restless, while appearing on The Bold and the Beautiful (as Tawny Moore), as well as NBC’s Passions (as Rebecca) later in her career.

For her work as Vivian Price on the Web series DeVanity, Evans earned another Daytime Emmy Nomination in 2015 for outstanding performer in a new approaches drama series.

Andrea Evans attends the celebrity gala opening for the national tour of “Movin’ Out” on September 17, 2004 at the Pantages Theatre, in Hollywood. (Getty)

Evans worked for the City of Hope and various animal rescue organizations and recently completed a memoir, My One Life to Live, casting director Don Carroll told The Hollywood Reporter.



She also appeared in such movies as A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994), Ice Cream Man (1995) and Hit List (2012) and on game shows including The $10,000 Pyramid and Hollywood Squares.

Evans is survived by her husband Steve and daughter Kylie.

May she rest in peace.

Earlier this week, Jeffrey Carlson — a soap opera star who played the first-ever transgender character on All My Children — died at age 48.

