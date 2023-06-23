Meri Brown: Unrecognizable in Shocking, Filter-Filled Instagram Photo!

According to a recent social media post, Meri Brown is forging a new path.

But while a majority of Sister Wives fans are proud of the reality star for taking this approach in the wake of her split from spiritual spouse Kody, some now fear that Meri is taking things too far.

At least when it comes to her appearance.

We present the following photo as evidence:

Meri Brown looks very different in this photo, doesn’t she? The Sister Wives star definitely used a filter in June 2023. (Instagram)

Earlier this week, the veteran TLC personality posted a snapshot in which she’s smiling alongside an unidentified friend.

At least… we think this is Meri Brown.

Her teeth are especially white. Her eyes are especially bright. And her skin looks absolutely perfect.

The picture was uploaded to Reddit where critics shared their thoughts, with one slammed it as a “FaceTune nightmare.”

Meri Brown is in London in this photo, and looking pretty darn happy about it, too. (Instagram)

“I really wish filters like this weren’t so prominent. Women age. We have fine lines and wrinkles. It’s not a bad thing,” wrote one astute observer.

“As long as she is happy, that’s what matters. But for me personally…I feel like it causes MORE self-scrutiny in the long run,” added another.

Asked a third individual:

“Why does she do this when we see her real face on TV?”

Meri Brown is on a plane to London in this photo of the long-time Sister Wives star. (Instagram)

Using filters is a very common practice among social media users, of course.

But one can always take it too far.

Brown has not yet responded to criticism over this extreme use, although she’s been outspoken for awhile now on other topics.

Specifically, Meri has tried to use her own story to inspire others in a similar situation.

Meri Brown posted this photo to Instagram in late May 2023. (Instagram)

Earlier this month, for example, Meri took a subtle shot at Kody by saying that sometimes you simply outgrow people.

Prior to that, she blasted her experience in a plural marriage and also reminded her followers not to “shrink” to make certain relationships work.

This is what Meri wrote on June 2…

Meri Brown looks great in this photo. Do you think she got work done? (instagram)

When I look back at some circumstances in my life, I realize all experiences brought me to where I am.

I don’t regret the time I put into relationships and situations because I know I put in every ounce of effort.

In the comments section, some fans pointed out how the reality star seemed younger and less stressed, bringing up her appearance once again.

“You look like you’re 20 years younger than about 6 months ago,” gushed one fan, while another agreed as follows:

“You look amazing and happy. Great words of wisdom to share.”