Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Blame Family, Trolls for Body Image Crisis

These days, Khloe Kardashian’s issues have a lot to do with Tristan Thompson. He’s her ex, but they remain connected — for life.

For many years, though, Khloe’s primary emotional baggage seemed to be her image. Her body, and what trolls had to say about it.

She is not the only one who has let cruel comments, from family, fans, and detractors, cause her to radically alter her looks.

In fact, Kylie Jenner shared that her sisters’ body-shaming comments made her change her style for many years — until she had a wakeup call.

On Season 3, Episode 9 of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner visited eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The goal? The makeup mogul was there to be Kourt’s makeup artist.

Kylie also spoke about their special bond. Kourtney is the eldest and Kylie is the very youngest. The baby, if you will.

Kylie set about her task, putting on Kourtney’s makeup.

During that conversation, Kourt spoke about how important it is to feel confident “even inf your imperfections.

She elaborated, saying that she had been giving a lot of thought to “the beauty standards in the world today.”

Not only did Kylie share some of her concerns, but she had thought a lot about how their family played a role in that.

“I just feel like we have huge influence,” she remarked.

“And,” Kylie then asked, “like what are we doing with our power?”

Kylie then mentioned that she felt disappointed to see so many girls and young women “fully editing” their photos.

We have to mention that Khloe had walked into the room during this conversation.

So Kylie was saying this right in front of Khloe — who is infamous for editing her photos. Her egregious edits have prompted discussions of new social media regulations. We struggle to think of someone more famous for doing this on the entire planet.

Kylie did acknowledge that she “went through that stage too.”

She added that she is fortunately in a “better place” when it comes to her looks, her self esteem, and social media.

Then, she spoke to the camera about how it is very “normal to be insecure.” But things didn’t begin that way. Not for Kylie.

Kylie spoke to the confession about how her portrayal as “this insecure child” was never accurate.

“One of the biggest misconceptions” about her, she added, was the widespread belief that she “got so much surgery to change my whole face.”

Kylie claimed that she has only ever gotten fillers. That definitely runs counter to what many people believe about her evolving look over the years.

Now, Kylie shared that she wants for “people to just love themselves.”

Kylie has “heard every negative possible thing and rumor anyone could say about me” thanks to the magic of social media.

However, she added that it has only made her “stronger and more numb to it.” Unfortunately, that sometimes means that she and her famous family tune out sensible criticism alongside cruel trolling.

She went on to characterize social media as “a really dark, dark place sometimes.”

But, being an extremely wealthy woman, she is able to focus on her “beautiful personal life” and the support of her family.

Not to the confessional camera, Kylie told her sisters how other people can “instill insecurities in you.” Khloe acknowledged that this is how she got all of hers.

“I had the most confidence, I was chubby and in a skintight body-con dress, you couldn’t tell me otherwise,” Khloe said. “Society gave me insecurities.”

She recalled: “I’ve been torn apart the minute that I’ve gone on TV. I didn’t look like my sisters, so therefore it’s not good enough.”

Khloe went on: “Then when I started changing my look, you get better makeup, you do fillers, I got a nose job, and there’s still people constantly bullying you. So which one is it? You need to do things for yourself.”

When Kourtney tried to tell Khloe that she was never “chubby,” Khloe countered that she had been — and that this was okay.

She also pulled up an old photo and commented: “It’s like I’m wearing a fat suit.”

Khloe also revealed that she might never have changed her nose if momager Kris Jenner hadn’t “talked about” it all of the time during her childhood.

Kylie chimed in, saying that the family’s comments about her ears growing up made her shy about them.

It was only the birth of Stormi, who has her ears, that made her embrace and love them.

The three women vowed to not pass on the societal and generational curse of body negativity on to their children.

We hope that they are all able to follow through.

But it doesn’t always take cruel comments to mess up a kid.

They also learn watching their parents, and how their parents talk about others.