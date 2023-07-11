Madonna Offers Proof of Life After Harrowing Health Scare, Postpones Tour

Late last month, we learned that Madonna was in the hospital after a major health scare.
Reports quickly revealed that the music legend had hidden alarming symptoms for weeks. When she collapsed, she could no longer conceal her illness.
After her return home from the ICU, she remained ill — yet determined to go on tour as planned.
Now, Madonna wants everyone to know that she’s alive … and plans for the show to go on.
Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, July 10.
This was her first actual, public statement since her June hospitalization.
Remember, she did not simply visit urgent care. Madonna spent days in the ICU as a severe bacterial infection ravaged her body.
“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement,” Madonna’s message began.
“I have felt your love,” she affirmed. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”
Madonna detailed that, when she awoke in the hospital, her first thought was of her children. Her second thought, however, was of her fans. She feared that she would have to disappoint them.
Her third worry, it seems, was of everyone who had worked on her show for months. Would it all be for nothing?
“I hate to disappoint anyone,” Madonna then expressed relatably.
“My focus now is my health and getting stronger,” she announced. “And I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”
So, what’s the current plan?
Her upcoming Celebration Tour would have begun in Vencouver on July 15.
Instead, it will begin in October. That is a major delay, but clearly a very necessary one. Touring is exhausting at the best of times.
“I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support,” Madonna expressed in earnest.
She signed her message: “Love, M.”
That is a very encouraging message. It follows several days of similarly encouraging reports from journalists and from Madonna’s real life friends.
Apparently, Madonna had been suffering alarming symptoms — including vomiting — for weeks before she collapsed in June.
Those closest to her rushed her to the hospital. She had been suffering from a bacterial infection. Hiding her symptoms made it much worse.
Madonna was afraid of postponing her tour. That fear turned into a self-fulfilling prophecy.