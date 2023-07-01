Madonna Remains Bedridden After Hospitalization, Determined to Perform Tour

Last weekend, Madonna’s serious bacterial infection led to her hospitalization.

After weeks of “secret” symptoms, those closest to her rushed her to get medical help. Even over her objections.

Madonna is home. But she’s still extremely ill.

Bedridden and sick, her tour is just weeks away. She wants to do it, but fans hope that she recovers and heals.

Madonna attends the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Getty)

TMZ is reporting on Madonna’s health and recovery in the wake of her hospitalization.

According to their sources, she remains bedridden.

Those closest to her suspect that there is simply now way that she is up to launching her world tour.

Madonna attends Billboard Women In Music 2016 Airing December 12th On Lifetime at Pier 36. (Getty)

Brace yourselves, because these are some unpleasant details.

Madonna has reportedly been vomiting uncontrollably following her discharge from the hospital.

The toll that the infection exacted continues to cause her bodily agony.

Madonna performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Getty)

Apparently, she remains too sick to get out of bed (that’s what bedridden means).

However, she has been home in her New York apartment and recovering since Wednesday night.

This followed multiple days in the Intensive Care Unit.

Her Rebel Heart tour grossed $170 million and also took home money via her perfume and clothing lines. (Getty)

Madonna first went to the hospital on Saturday, June 24. It was not under her own power.

Reportedly, she did not want to go to the hospital despite her serious bacterial infection.

However, her assistant was with her when she collapsed that day. Her collapse was also the start of her uncontrollable vomiting.

Madonna went camouflage at the 2017 MET Gala. We’re not sure how we feel about this. (Getty)

It was not, however, the start of her symptoms.

Apparently, Madonna was suffering from a fever for over a month before her hospitalization.

This was not common knowledge. She kept this fever — an obvious sign of some form of infection — a secret from everyone.

Madonna allows lighting, makeup, skin, and her hair to form an off-white canvas upon which her blue shirt and red lips and truly “pop” in this 2017 Instagram photo. (Instagram)

Why? Because, had she sought medical care, she worried that it might interfere with her plans for her big tour.

Obviously, Madonna has put a tremendous amount of time and effort into preparing for this.

Unfortunately, the delay in seeking treatment has made the infection almost unimaginably worse than it must have been when it began.

Madonna attends the ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Getty)

Madonna’s first concert on the tour is scheduled for July 15. That is less than three weeks after her discharge from the hospital.

Given that she remains clearly symptomatic, a delay seems likely.

However, despite hints from her manager, there has been no official decision to change anything.

Madonna attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Getty)

The reason for that is simple: Madonna fully intends for the tour to continue as planned.

But right now, as she still experiences symptoms, everyone who cares about her hopes that she will postpone this major, strenuous tour.

Her body desperately needs time to recover. Concert attendees will be lining up to see her in concert, not to see her collapse — or much worse — on stage.

We wish her a fully and speedy recovery — and all of the rest that she needs.