Annabelle Ham, Beloved YouTube User and Social Media Influencer, Dead at 22

Annabelle Ham — a social media personality with a significant fanbase on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram — passed away on July 15, her family members have now confirmed.

She was 22 years old.

The cause of death has been described by these same loved ones as an “epileptic event.”

Annabelle Ham was only 22 years old when she passed away. May she rest in peace. (Instagram)

“This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven,” read a post on Annabelle’s Instagram profile on Monday evening.

“She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”

A content creator, who gained her notable following after launching her lifestyle YouTube channel in 2014, Ham vlogged about life as a college student while also sharing makeup tips.

According to The Daily Mail, she was at a bachelorette party in Fairhope, Alabama when she was reported missing before being found dead on Saturday.

Our hearts are heavy for those who knew and loved Annabelle Ham. (Instagram)

Continued Ham’s relatives on Instagram:

“Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright.

“She was, and will forever be, so so loved.

“We’re asking for your prayers of peace for her family and friends during this difficult time, and to allow all of us the chance to grieve and work through this as a family.”

Annabelle Ham poses here for a photo she shared to her Instagram account. (Instagram)

Ham’s sisters, Amelia and Alexandria, later shared emotional tributes on social media, with Alexandria saying there “will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are.”

“Annabelle was such a light to the world,” she wrote in a July 17 Instagram post featuring a photo of the pair.

“A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her.

“She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Here is a look at the tribute paid to Annabelle Ham by one of her siblings. (Instagram)

Wrote Amelia:

“Sometimes I don’t understand why god does things but, I can’t even put into words how hard this is. You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does.

“Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me. She was amazing, she has gone to so many places seen and done so many things. she was so sweet, so pretty with the most bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and lighted up every room.

“But god was ready for her. I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that’s what we have to do now. And I know she is dancing around in heaven right now.

“I can’t wait to give u a big hug one day.”

Annabelle Ham is mourned here by one of her sisters. Beautiful words. (Instagram)

Ham had over 150,000 followers between her YouTube and Instagram accounts.

A Georgia native, the late 22-year old was also remembered by the Beta Zeta chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, of which the Kennesaw State University student was a member.

“On Saturday, July 15 we lost a big piece of our hearts,” a message posted to the organization’s Instagram page read.

“Annabelle Ham was a such a light in our chapter. She had an amazing impact on each and every sister in Beta Zeta.

“She was caring, selfless and carried so much love inside of her heart. She always had a smile on her face and never failed to put a smile on others. To know her is to love her. She lived every day to the fullest.

“She will forever be missed by all of us and anyone who was blessed to know her.”