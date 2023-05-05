Kyle Richards Weight Loss Has Fans Counting Her Ribs, Fearing for Her Health

Just a couple of months ago, Housewives fans were seeing strong denials that Kyle Richards has misused Ozempic to lose weight.

But one thing that no one questions is Kyle’s weight loss. She is smaller than she was.

This week, Dorit Kemsley posted a beautiful cast photo. She has since deleted it.

Why? It likely has something to do with the flood of comments as fans express concern about how visible Kyle’s ribs are.

RHOBH Season 13 cast members Sutton Stracke, Annemarie Wiley, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung Minkoff pose together in Barcelona. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This photo is no longer up on Dorit’s Instagram page, but, as they say, “the internet is forever.” So we can see it for ourselves.

Kyle looks fantastic in her dress. So do Sutton, Annemarie, Garcelle, Dorit, and Crystal.

What is different is that fans can count Kyle’s ribs. Not all of them, to be clear, but the dress makes her weight loss impossible to miss.

Though Kyle Richards looks both beautiful and stylish in this mirror selfie, numerous fans expressed alarm at how easily they can count her ribs. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Kyle needs an intervention,” one commenter wrote.

“Anyone else concerned for Kyle?” another then asked.

“Kyle’s ribs. Yikes,” another remarked, clearly expressing alarm.

One of the keys to Kyle Richards’ long-term reality TV success has been her expressiveness. She gives good face.

“No Kyle looks unhealthy,” wrote another commenter.

“I hope Kyle isn’t unwell,” another concerned fan then expressed.

Those comments are now mere memories, because Dorit has since decided to remove the photo from her page:

If you wanted to see the RHOBH Season 13 cast’s group photo in Barcelona, the Housewife who posted it soon deleted it. Likely because of the comments about her friend and castmate. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kyle has since addressed that, but we should first discuss her weight loss.

She has shot down rumors about using Ozempic, a potentially life-saving diabetes medicine that … to be blunt … some rich people have used as an appetite suppressant.

The results? Temporary weight loss … and shortages of this medicine in multiple countries.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards expresses palpable shock at what she is hearing.

“I had never heard of it. I had heard of it when they accused me,” Kyle stated earlier this year.

“But I’d already lost weight by the time I had heard about Ozempic, so it was really frustrating to me,” she expressed.

“What I don’t want to get lost in this,” Kyle then emphasized, “is that I want to be able to inspire people.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards issues a grim warning about how the season turns out.

According to Kyle, the key to her weight loss was an extremely strict diet, becoming sober, and her exercise routine.

“I stopped drinking almost seven months ago, I don’t eat bad, sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs …” she listed.

Kyle added: “So I’d rather be inspiring than people making up stories about me.”

After some fans expressed concern and others defended her, Kyle Richards showed her appreciation with an Instagram comment, explaining that she was “sucking in” for various photos. (Image Credit: Instagram)

When the concern about Kyle’s very visible ribs circulated on social media, Kyle commented to praise a fan who defended her under a Page Six Instagram post.

“Thank you, I appreciate that so much,” she began. “The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on. Which I see now was a not a good look.”

Kyle insisted: “I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that.”