2023 Emmy Award Nominations: Who Leads the Way? Who Got Snubbed?

We’re inching closer and closer to television’s biggest night.

On Wednesday morning, actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma revealed the nominees for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air live on Fox at 8/7c on September 18.

We don’t yet know the host of the ceremony.

But you can scroll down to see the list of shows and stars who will be vying for that evening’s most sought after trophies…

(ABC)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Suvivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actress (Comedy)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Lead Actor (Comedy)

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

(Apple)

Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Lead Actress (Drama)

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead Actor (Drama)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

(HBO)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Limited Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Supporting Actor (Drama)

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Supporting Actress (Drama)

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

(AMC)

Lead Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Lead Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Supporting Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Nicey Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Directing (Drama)

Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long Long Time”)

Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)

Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

Writing (Drama)

Beau Willimon, Andor (“One Way Out”)

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)

Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live