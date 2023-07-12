2023 Emmy Award Nominations: Who Leads the Way? Who Got Snubbed?

We’re inching closer and closer to television’s biggest night.
On Wednesday morning, actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma revealed the nominees for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air live on Fox at 8/7c on September 18.
We don’t yet know the host of the ceremony.
But you can scroll down to see the list of shows and stars who will be vying for that evening’s most sought after trophies…
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Suvivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead Actress (Comedy)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Lead Actor (Comedy)
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Supporting Actor (Comedy)
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress (Comedy)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Lead Actress (Drama)
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Lead Actor (Drama)
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Limited Series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Supporting Actor (Drama)
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Supporting Actress (Drama)
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Lead Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Lead Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Supporting Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Supporting Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Nicey Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Directing (Drama)
Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long Long Time”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)
Writing (Drama)
Beau Willimon, Andor (“One Way Out”)
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live