Jenelle Evans to Kailyn Lowry: Stop Being Such a B-tch! This Is Why You Don't Have Any Friends!

Jenelle Evans has a lot of time on her hands these days.

Following years of unemployment, Jenelle is making money by posting OnlyFans content, but the gig doesn’t seem to be terribly time-consuming.

And so, Jenelle has plenty of energy to devote to less productive pursuits:

And by that we mean she’s back to following her true passion of picking petty fights with her former castmates.

Jenelle is not happy these days. And her latest tantrum is directed at Kailyn Lowry. (Photo via Instagram)

The drama began when Jenelle involved herself in a beef between Kailyn Lowry and her most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Yes, there are rumors that Lowry has secretly welcomed a fifth child by ex-boyfriend Elijah Scott, but until that’s confirmed, Chris is her most recent baby daddy.

Anyway, Kail and Chris’ latest spat involves their son, and the maintenance of his long hair.

Chris suggested that Kail isn’t properly caring for her son’s mane, and he posted an Instagram Live in which he took Lux to get a trim.

“He didn’t want his hair cut,” Kail wrote in the comment section of Chris’ Live, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Chris wanted to do it to hurt me. Not for Lux…cut your own hair bro. Shape your own beard,” she added.

“You’re the one with a problem. Holding haircuts over my head,” Kail continued.

Chris Lopez is now a father of three. He has two sons with Kailyn Lowry and a third with someone else. (Photo via MTV)

At one point in the ensuing back-and-forth, Lowry posted a time-stamped screenshot from a video, so as to prove that she was the one who took Lux to get his ears pierced, not Chris.

She later made an oblique reference to Jenelle in response to a comment from a fan.

“The commenter seized the opportunity to take a shot at Jenelle, joking that she hoped Kail “didn’t go to Claire’s,” a reference to when Jenelle took son Kaiser to get his ears pierced.

“We didn’t go to Claire’s lol,” Kail replied, which was enough to send her longtime rival into a fit of rage.

We’ll return, at this point, to Jenelle who was obviously sitting at home extremely bored when all of this transpired.

It seems, Jenelle caught wind of Kail’s Claire’s comment, which caused her to absolutely lose her sh-t.

“We parent differently. Stop being a bitch to the world,” Evans wrote over a screenshot of Kail’s comment.

“This is why no one can be your friend.”

Obviously, Evans didn’t stop there.

She followed that up with a since-deleted video in which she laughed about Kail’s situation and stated she hopes Chris cuts Lux’s hair “over and over and over again.”

Jenelle Evans just gave YouTube fans a look at her daily life. It turns out she hates work even more than we thought. (Photo via YouTube)

Commenters were quick to point out how weirdly evil the video was, and while Jenelle eventually took it down, she continued to defend it.

“I said her baby daddy should keep her child’s hair tame?” she replied to one comment. “OK sure. I’m sooo wrong for that.”

“No girl, that’s not wtf you said,” the person responded.

Jenelle Evans reacts here on TikTok to losing out on a supposedly major endorsement deal. (Photo via TikTok)

“You said you hope Chris keeps cutting it in a malicious way. You know what you meant but go off…”

Jenelle’s comments were obviously motivated by spite toward Kail, not concern for her son.

Thankfully, Lowry hasn’t taken the bait yet, and it must not be easy for her to hold back.

Fans think Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. (Photo via Instagram)

After all, the idea of Jenelle roasting other people for their relationship drama is almost too ironic to believe.

Let’s put it this way, the cops never need directions to Jenelle’s house.

