90 Day Fiance Villain Stephanie Matto Graduates from Fart Jars to Selling Graves to Superfans

You don’t have to be a 90 Day Fiance viewer to have heard about Stephanie Matto’s “fart jar” empire.

That nauseating but lucrative enterprise broke containment. She is infamous across social media.

And flatus is no longer her most over-the-top product. Stephanie recently offered something rarer.

Calling it an act of generosity, she sold a grave plot beside her own to a fan … for a mere $100,000.

In early July of 2023, 90 Day: The Single Life alum Stephanie Matto shared her latest venture with fans. (TikTok)

Just a few days ago, Stephanie Matto shared an announcement on TikTok and on her Instagram Story.

She had auctioned off of a burial plot — one that would make anyone interred there her neighbor.

At least, the neighbor of a plot that she had already reserved for herself.

Smart money, or ghoulish? Stephanie Matto of 90 Day Fiance infamy announced on TikTok that she had sold a grave plot to a fan for $100,000 so that they will be neighbors in death. (TikTok)

“I sold a one hundred thousand dollar [grave] plot to a loyal followers,” Stephanie shared.

This is a fan “who wants to spend his afterlife with me.”

Because TikTok is an unfathomable hellsite of almost unimaginable censorship, people have to speak in code when it comes to topics like death and graves.

Notorious 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum Stephanie Matto then participated on 90 Day: The Single Life. She didn’t win over any new fans, but that was never her goal. (Discovery Plus)

“I think this is one of the most generous things I’ve ever done for one of my fans,” Stephanie then gushed on Instagram.

“[He’s] been saving up for a very long time since I purchased the side-by-side,” she added.

Stephanie detailed that she purchased the “plots years ago when I was sick with a rare bone marrow failure condition.”

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days stars Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens smile in an Instagram photo. Things truly did not work out for them. (Instagram)

Remember, Stephanie’s chronic illness made taking her on-screen flight to Australia to meet Erika Owens a big deal. That relationship did not work out. At all.

“[He] realized he wasn’t going to be able to spend his real life with me,” Stephanie then explained.

“So perhaps the afterlife will have to do,” she joked, “once he’s buried beside me.”

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star Stephanie Matto is sharing holiday thirst traps, which is her job as an influencer. (Instagram)

“I literally think I just made his life,” Stephanie expressed.

“like I think he’s just gonna be waiting his whole entire life for the moment that he’s going to be buried next to me,” she added.

If it sounds like Stephanie is talking about an outlandish topic in a manner that she knows will rile up people, you’re correct! That is what she does.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum Stephanie Matto returned to selling jars of her flatus in March of 2022 after taking a few months off. (Instagram)

Never one to make a quick buck when she could make even more money almost as quickly, Stephanie mused on building an empire of death.

She discussed the idea of “buying a plot of land to create a cemetery for all of [my] fans that can’t be with [me] in real life.”

Stephanie is describing a scenario where she would die a rich woman, surrounded by her simps. Like the pharaohs of old. Sort of.