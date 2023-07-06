Khloe Kardashian Comforts Kim About Kanye: You Know, My Exes Misbehaved Too!

Last week, we offered The Kardashians viewers a preview of Kim Kardashian’s tearful breakdown.

This time, it wasn’t about a misplaced earring or a sibling squabble.

Her infamous ex-husband, Ye, had made international headlines after praising Adolf Hitler and spouting vicious antisemitic rhetoric.

This week, we saw that scene in full. And Khloe attempted to offer comfort in a very peculiar way.

Over the years, viewers have seen Kim Kardashian cry about many things. Some of these moments have become widespread memes.

This time, Kim’s heartbreak was no surprise. We all saw the headlines, the interviews, of Kanye West’s behavior.

Ye spouted Nazi rhetoric, loudly and proudly. This was merely an escalation of previous antisemitism that he had voiced.

Ye also hired two infamous Neo-Nazi influencers to work on his political “campaign,” funneling thousands to white nationalist organizations.

So yes, Kim was deep in her feelings about it.

It wasn’t just embarrassment. And it wasn’t just the horror of what he said. Kim was also clearly grieving the man that he once was.

Normally, it would be a simple matter to cut ties with an ex who has been radicalized into espousing white nationalist talking points and praising history’s most famous Nazi.

(And sadly, Ye is not the only example of a person of color — or other marginalized person — happy to support people who despise him)

But Kim and Ye will always share their kids. They have four children together.

Despite everything that he had said — about Jews, and also about Kim and her family — Kim also felt a misplaced sense of guilt.

Why? Because she wondered if her public rejection of the evil that Ye was shouting from the rooftops had encouraged brands to cut ties with him.

“He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time,” Khloe reassured her sister.

“What you did has nothing to do with what’s happening right now,” Khloe noted.

Either feeling Khloe’s words about Ye facing the consequences of his own actions, or merely because they had planned the conversation, Kim saw her way of thinking.

“People make their own choices and their own decisions,” Kim then affirmed tearfully.

But Kim spoke to the confessional camera about how this was, simply, not the man whom she had married.

A decade ago, Ye was completely different. Or, at least, different enough that he was worthy of love.

He can’t see how grotesquely he has transformed. And Kim would give anything to revive his former, fallen self.

During her own confessional segment, Khloe was sure to emphasize that she and the rest of the family do not support Ye’s antisemitic tirades.

We would love to live in a world where no one needs to say that. Unfortunately, with bigotry of various types on the rise, it’s worth repeating.

Antisemitism is evil, and is responsible for centuries of persecution and murder. And for millions of deaths.

“Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar,” Khloe then announced, referring to her ex-husband.

Her fear was that many people know Lamar Odom better for his scandals than for is athletic career. (She’s not wrong)

Khloe then added: “Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now.” That’s no longer the case. Also, anyone feeling sorry for Tristan desperately needs therapy.

It is normal, natural, and healthy to try to show someone that you can relate to their pain. Not everyone likes it, of course.

But perhaps Khloe missed the mark a little? Lamar had a drug scandal and a brothel health crisis. Tristan cheated and lied ad nauseum.

Neither of them declared themselves parts of Adolf Hitler’s fan club. Sometimes, it’s okay to admit that you can’t actually relate at all.