Paul Reubens, Legendary Pee-Wee Herman Actor, Dead at 70

Very sad news today out of the entertainment industry:

Paul Reubens, a veteran actor who will forever be remembered for creating and portraying the character of Pee-wee Herman, has passed away from cancer.

He was 70 years old.

Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016. (Getty)

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” read a statement released Monday by the star’s representative on Reubens’ Instagram page.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit.

“A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Paul Reubens attends the premiere of “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre on March 17, 2016. (Getty)

After taking part in improv troupe The Groundlings, Reubens debuted as Pee-wee Herman in the late 1970s, quickly earning himself a dedicated cult following.

He continued to capture the heart of audiences with hit films such as Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Big Top Pee-wee and Pee-wee’s Playhouse.

In addition to a photo of Reubens in character as Herman, the Instagram slideshow on which the aforementioned statement was posted included an apology from the actor for choosing to keep his cancer diagnosis private over the last few years.

(Instagram)

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the past six years,” the message read.

“I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters.

“I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

The post concluded with a request from Reubens for any “expressions of sympathy” to be made to Stand Up to Cancer or any dementia or Alzheimer’s organization in honor of his late parents.

Paul Reubens takes part in SiriusXM’s ‘Town Hall’ with Paul Reubens hosted by Dalton Ross at the SiriusXM Studios on March 23, 2016. (Getty)

Reubens eventually created Pee-wee’s Playhouse for CBS, which ran from 1986 to 1990 for five seasons.

The series 22 Emmy Awards during its run, with Reubens, personally, being nominated for an impressive 14 Emmy Awards.

He ultimately won the honor on two occasions.

“If anyone would have told me I’d be doing this 30 years later, I would have laughed,” he told Collider in 2015. “But now, I plan on doing it 30 years from now, when I’m 140.”

Paul Reubens attends Netflix presents the world premiere of “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” at SXSW March 17, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Getty)

In 1991, Reubens was arrested at a movie theater in Florida for indecent exposure. He later pleaded no contest.

In 2004, Reubens pleaded guilty to a “misdemeanor obscenity charge involving photographs of minors engaged in sexual conduct were seized from him.”

He was sentenced to three years of probation.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Paul Reubens. May he rest in peace.