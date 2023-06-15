Ariana Madix: Raquel Leviss Brought Me Flowers After She Banged Tom Sandoval!

You might have thought — perhaps even hoped — that last week’s Vanderpump Rules reunion episode would be the final word on the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

But as long as there’s a drop of juice left in the Scandoval, Bravo is gonna keep on squeezing, a fact evidenced by last night’s semi-ridiculous “Secrets Revealed” episode.

At this point, the show is devolving into outrage porn, but if it means more cash for the betrayed Ariana Madix, we guess we’re cool with it.

We’ll just try not to think about the fact that it means more cash for Sandoval and Raquel, too.

And finally, we have the Scandoval itself. Tom and Raquel’s romance has reportedly come to an end, but the fallout will likely remain with them for the rest of their lives! (Bravo)

Anyway, there was plenty to be mad at during last night’s bonus episode, especially the scene in which the cheaters couldn’t help themselves from flirting in Ariana’s presence.

With friend and criminally under-used part-time Vanderpump cast member Charli Burnett by her side, Raquel visited Ariana to her express her condolences following the passing of Madix’s dog.

Raquel spills the tea about her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“You got me flowers? Oh my God, I love it!” Sandoval joked, referring to the flowers that Raquel had brought for the bereaved Ariana.

“I haven’t seen you in so long. I barely recognize you anymore!”

To underscore how obnoxious these two were being, producers then cut to a clip from the previous night, in which Tom and Raquel were seen canoodling at the Saddle Ranch restaurant in West Hollywood.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As if it weren’t bad enough that these two were behaving so flirtatiously, VPR viewers know that the affair between Tom and Raquel started right around the time that Ariana’s dog died!

“‘When did this start?’ [Raquel] said, ‘Right after the girls trip.’ I’m like, ‘You mean right after Charlotte died?'” Madix recalled asking Leviss in the (actual) season 10 finale.

“She said they kissed. Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom,” Ariana continued.

Ariana forgave Tom’s first affair. Little did she know it was a harbinger of things to come! (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“And he said, well, they actually f—ed in her car that night. And he didn’t have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in.”

Later, at the reunion, Ariana excoriated Raquel for betraying her at such a vulnerable time in her life.

Ariana Madix at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“My dog had just died. I cried in your arms, and you thought, ‘I should go f— her boyfriend?'” Ariana fumed.

“You are lower than the lowest of low people, you really are. You a psychopath. You are f—ing terrifying to me as a person, the fact that you are capable of this,” she continued.

“Unbelievable. You’re a dementor. I hope Charlotte f—ing haunts you.”

The principal players of the Scandoval. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obviously, those are some harsh words.

But after what we witnessed on last night’s episode, we’re starting to think Raquel deserves something far worse than a lifetime of being haunted by Ariana’s dead dog.