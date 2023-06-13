Treat Williams, Veteran Actor and Star of Everwood, Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Very sad news today out of Hollywood:

Treat Williams, a long-time actor best known for popular roles in Everwood and Hair, has passed away after being involved in a motorcycle accident.

He was 71 years old.

Treat Williams is being mourned by all who knew and loved him. (Getty)

The actor’s death was confirmed to People Magazine and other celebrity gossip outlets on Monday evening by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson said in this message. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

Added the agent:

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year.

“He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Treat Williams attends the premiere of P12 Films’ ‘The Great Alaskan Race’ at ArcLight Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood. (Getty)

Williams made his big screen debut in 1975’s Deadly Hero.

From there, he began to take on more movie roles, including 1976’s The Ritz and The Eagle Has Landed.

In 1979, the rising star appeared as George Berger in the film Hair, which was based on the Broadway musical of the same name.

The role ultimately earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year – Actor.

Treat Williams on stage during The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Metrograph special screening of Hair with Treat Williams at Metrograph on September 21, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

In 2002, Williams booked his first series-regular gig as Irv Harper on Everwood, which ran for four seasons and ended in 2006 and also starred Chris Pratt and Emily VanCamp.

Later on, he starred opposite Cedric the Entertainer and Niecy Nash on the TV Land sitcom The Soul Man, which wrapped its five-season run in 2016.

Late last month, Williams actually paid tribute to John Beasley, his co-star on Everwood who died in May at age 79.

“My dear friend John Beasley has passed,” Williams wrote on Twitter, adding:

“His narration gave Everwood its soul. His acting gave Everwood its gravitas. His friendship gave me laughter and joy. I so loved this man. RIP my brother.”

Treat Williams appeared in over 120 movies and TV shows. May he rest in peace. (Getty)

Overall, Williams was killed with over 120 credits to his name.

More recently, he appeared Steven Spielberg’s 1941, Prince of the City, Blue Bloods and Chesapeake Shores, among other movies and television shows.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Treat Williams.

May he rest in peace.