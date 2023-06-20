Treat Williams: Daughter Pays Tribute to Late Actor on Father’s Day, Makes Us Cry

This past Sunday, Ellie Williams took to social media in order to pay tribute to her father.

Ellie is the daughter of Treat Williams, the beloved actor who died in a motorcycle accident about one week prior to this moving tribute.

“I love you, Dad,” the 24-year-old wrote atop a throwback photo of a young Treat playing with his child when she was a baby.

“I miss you.”

May Treat Williams rest in peace. His daughter shared this photo as a tribute to her dad on Father’s Day. (Instagram)

Alongside a more recent image of the movie and television star smiling while riding a tractor, Ellie added:

“I took this picture of my pops when I was in college. He’s so handsome.”

Williams, perhaps best known for his lead role on the CW drama Everwood, reportedly flew through the air as a result of this horrific crash.

“He was making a left or a right, [and] a car cut him off,” the actor’s agent, Barry McPherson, said in a statement shortly after.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

(Instagram)

In the wake of this tragedy, number of tributes paid to Williams came pouring forth from those in Hollywood — while a witness to this awful crash spoke to The Daily Mail.

“He was totally alert, answering questions,” Matt Rapphahn, the owner of Long Trail Auto, which is adjacent to the crash site in Dorset, Vermont, told the outlet last Wednesday.

Rapphahn told this outlet that he was standing directly outside his shop when the accident took place.

“I saw Treat go flying through the air,” Rapphahn recalled, adding that the Everwood star was wearing a helmet. “The tire was still spinning.”

(Instagram)

Just hours before his passing, the actor posted a video on Instagram showing off his Vermont farm and the joy he took in mowing its lawn.

Williams made his big screen debut in 1975’s Deadly Hero.

From there, he began to take on more film roles, including 1976’s The Ritz and The Eagle Has Landed.

In 1979, the rising star appeared as George Berger in the film Hair, which was based on the Broadway musical of the same name.

The role ultimately earned him his first Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year – Actor.

(Hallmark Channel)

In 2002, Williams booked his first series-regular gig as Irv Harper on Everwood, which ran for four seasons and ended in 2006 and also starred Chris Pratt and Emily VanCamp.

Later on, he starred opposite Cedric the Entertainer and Niecy Nash on the TV Land sitcom The Soul Man, which wrapped its five-season run in 2016.

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident,” said his family on June 7.

“As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.

“It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”

Treat Williams is being mourned by all who knew and loved him. (Getty)

Two days later, Ellie spoke out about losing her dad.

“This is a pain I have never felt,” she told her followers alongside an old photo of her dad. “I am absolutely shattered.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, whom he married in 1988, and their two kids, Gill and Elinor.

May he rest in peace.