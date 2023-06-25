Mike Eloshway, 90 Day Fiance Star, Arrested for Child Pornography

Mike Eloshway, a cast member on the very first season of 90 Day Fiancé, is in serious trouble with the law.

The reality star was indicted this week on child pornography charges in the Northern District of Ohio.

According to court records obtained by In Touch and other celebrity gossip outlets, Eloshway “did knowingly receive and distribute … depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct” between February 2022 and March 2023.

Moreover, the former TLC personality possessed a “black HP desktop computer that contained child pornography” on May 9, 2023.

The indictment goes on to state that at least one image involved in Eloshway’s alleged offense involved a prepubescent minor under the age of 12.

Really horrible and disturbing stuff.

The Ohio native is due in court for his arraignment hearing on Wednesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. in Cleveland.

Eloshway and his wife, Aziza Eloshway (née Mazhidova) played a role on Season 1 of the aforementioned franchise after initially meeting on a language learning website.

Prior to her arrival from Russia, friends of Mike worried that his online girlfriend was only using him for a green card.

“It concerns me that she tried to get a working permit here and she was denied, and then all of a sudden, it became a great idea for them to continue the relationship,” close pal Kelli said during the January 12, 2014 episode… emphasizing that 90 days wasn’t enough time to get to know someone.

“I feel as though, like in a relationship, a lot of things come natural, and in their case, it’s being forced.”

Despite these concerns, Mike and Aziza got married in October 2013 and their wedding was documented on season 1, which premiered in January 2014.

After more than five years of marriage, the Uzbekistan native announced that she was pregnant and expecting the couple’s first child together in September 2018.

“Mom and Dad,” Aziza captioned the announcement via Instagram, adding a red heart emoji.

For his part, Mike shared the news via Twitter, writing: “Coming 2019.” Their daughter, Olivia Joan, was born in January 2019.

We can’t say for certain whether or not the spouses are still together in the wake of this extremely troubling development.

It does appears as if they spent Easter together in April, however, as Aziza shared a photo with Olivia, 4, tagging her husband as the photographer.

Mike has since deactivated his social media profiles, while Aziza has set her accounts to private.