Tori Spelling: My Family Needs Brain Scans After Our Extreme Infestation!

Even though Tori Spelling and her family fled their infested home, they’re not out of the woods yet.

Yes, they found new lodgings and are back to making public appearances.

But the chronic, then-unexplained ailments went on for months. And the infestation lasted for years.

Tori says that she and her family will need to undergo brain scans to assess the long-term damage.

Tori Spelling needs help. And she is not alone.

Her husband, Dean McDermott, was living in the same house for almost the entire infestation period. (Remember, they went through an apparent rough patch, but never actually pulled the trigger on a real separation)

Their five kids were there, too. In fact, at this point, young Beau spent a hefty proportion of his life in a hazardous home.

On Wednesday, Tori asked her fans and followers — by way of her Instagram Story — if they had any recommendations.

“Anyone know a MRI place in the San Fernando Valley/or Los Angeles area that does 3TMRI brain scans (not 1.5) as well as neuroquant?” she asked.

Neuroquant is a software that analyzes MRI results. It sounds like she received medical advice that was pretty specific on everything … except for a specific reference.

Tori also explained why she was attempting to crowdsource this info.

“We need to get this for our family bc of the mold poisoning,” she wrote.

Tori concluded her Story post with a praying hands emoji.

In May, Tori revealed that not only was her family still experiencing repeated illnesses, but that they were no longer a mystery.

The culprit was mold. Not moldy bred or cheese or a shower liner that needed replacing.

Apparently, their home — which they were renting — turned out to be a “hazard” to human health and was uninhabitable, per a house inspector.

For months ahead of Tori’s announcement, we reported on the ailments that befell Tori and her family.

The “extreme mold” news came in May. She had spent time in the hospital even last year, in 2022, with respiratory problems.

Tori shared with her followers that it was not just a problem for their health, but also with the schools. These repeated absences were obviously a problem for the kids.

Tori added that the mold had been “slowly killing” her and her family for the last three years.

It is likely that the mold was not as intense in the past. At least, that is what we ware assuming. These infestations grow and intensify over time.

Now, she and her family are out of the hazard. But, as we noted, not out of the woods. The health consequences could last for years.

Long-term mold exposure can cause lasting and even lifelong adverse health effects. Tori is at risk, and so is her whole family.

And the chronic exposure can cause inflammation in the body. Over time, this can mean prolonged inflammation of the brain. That, in turn, can lead to long term cognitive impairment.

We hope that Tori and her family get the all clear.