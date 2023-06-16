Jasmine Pineda Shares Full Plastic Surgeries Rundown, Then Deletes Weight Loss Journey Post

Any time that they are together, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda fight. Sometimes it’s about big things. But even the tiniest disagreement can trigger a total breakdown.

Jasmine hopes that a little butt stuff will fix things. But she’s tried more.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star has undergone numerous cosmetic procedures. She has also developed a new skincare routine and adjusted her lifestyle.

Jasmine wrote about all of this … and then abruptly deleted it.

To her credit, Jasmine Pineda has not attempted to hide her procedures from fans. In fact, in this selfie from June 2023, she made sure that her followers received an eyeful. (Instagram)

On Thursday, June 25, Jasmine Pineda’s now-deleted caption began: “Hi besties!” A promising start!

“I’ve never denied any procedure I’ve gotten so far,” she asserted.

Jasmine added that “I’ve actually been very open about them all.”

On Thursday, June 15, Jasmine Pineda posted a lengthy caption about or cosmetic work. She also highlighted her skin care and lifestyle habits while discussing her weight loss journey. The 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star left it up for a short time and then deleted the post altogether. (Instagram)

“Why?” Jasmine asked rhetorically. “Because I want people to know that my look has not been achieved naturally.”

At least, she added, “when it comes to certain features.”

Jasmine then listed: “Breast implants, blepharoplasty, lip fillers, and more recently, my first round of Botox.”

In a June 2023 Instagram Story post, Jasmine Pineda invited fans and followers to learn about her face surgery. (Instagram)

(Incidentally, blepharoplasty is a rejuvenation procedure performed near the eyelids)

“However,” Jasmine continued, “I do have a good skin care routine.”

She has that as well “as a healthy lifestyle when it comes to eating habits and exercising.”

Gorgeous in turquoise! Jasmine Pineda advertised that green truly is her color while modeling her super fit body in this June 2023 Instagram photo. (Instagram)

Jasmine revealed: “I’ve actually achieved [losing] 22 pounds.”

This was weight “that I gained as a product of high levels of anxiety and overeating during and after the pandemic.”

(Um … “after?” We assume that she means after many of the survivors’ lives began to return to a quasi-normal state)

“I went from 140 pounds (my heaviest ever) to 118 pounds (my regular weight during most of my adult life),” Jasmine announced.

That sounds dramatic! We should keep in mind that everyone’s weight needs are different. 140 could be an optimal weight for one person, or the sign of extreme sickness and malnutrition for another. Body diversity is very real.

“I’ll soon be sharing tips on how I did manage to lose this weight on my YouTube channel,” she teased. “If you’re interested.”

“Side note,” Jasmine went on. “I love myself in all my phases.”

She wrote that “In two months, I’ll be 37 years old.”

“And,” Jasmine declared, “I’m happy and very thankful with my journey on Earth so far.”

Jasmine has every right to have whatever body she likes. We have no idea why she deleted the caption. Perhaps she felt that she overshared, or spoke too soon about her YouTube.

But fans do have questions. For example, how much money has Gino contributed to this. And then there’s the matter of Jasmine’s OnlyFans income while Gino pays her rent.

This is a very complex couple. They seem entirely incompatible. But stranger things have happened. …