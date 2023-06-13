Sister Wives: Christine Brown Spotted in Tears, No Engagement Ring in Sight!

In a word?

GULP!

About two months after breaking the very exciting news that she’s engaged to David Woolley, Christine Brown has now given Sister Wives fans a cause to be concerned.

Might she no longer be engaged?!?

Christine Brown is all business in this photo of the star at a wax museum. (Instagram)

“David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” wrote Christine on Instagram in mid-April.

She and Woolley started dating in December and went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day, over a year since she split from polygamist Kody Brown.

In the ensuing several weeks, Woolley and Brown took a number of vacations together and gushed over each other endlessly on social media.

Their relationship seemed perfect.

(Instargram)

Last Friday, however, Christine was photographed pumping gas near her home in Lehi, Utah.

At one point, the TLC personality – who was donning a casual outfit with her blonde hair half-up, half-down – was seen wiping her eye, appearing distraught over … something.

You can also see Christine’s left hand very clearly in this photo.

And there’s no engagement ring in sight. YIKES, right?!?

Christine Brown and then-boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah. (Instagram)

You can visit The Sun to see the snapshots in question.

To be clear, we have no other information to go on right now aside from what is depicted in these images.

“No engagement ring?” one person asked, though, while another chimed in with the same inquiry: “Where’s the engagement ring?”

See. We’re not the only ones very worried about what is apparently going on in this scene.

Yes, FIANCE! David Woolley has popped the question to Christine Brown and she has said YES. (Instagram)

A day after this gas station photo was snapped, Brown sat in her car and spoke to her Instagram followers.

“David and I are finally doing our engagement pictures,” she said with a huge smile on her face.

“We found an amazing photographer and an amazing area. There are so many amazing places in Salt Lake [City] that are just fantastic and beautiful.”

Doesn’t exactly sound like someone whose romance is over, does it?

Looking sharp! Christine Brown is enjoying some sunshine in this photo from Instagram. (Instagram)

Late last month, meanwhile, Christine officiated a gay wedding and danced the night away with Woolley.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine told People Magazine a little while back, adding:

“I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.

“I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Christine Brown is showing off both her engagement ring here, and a beverage she claims will help you lose weight. (Instagram)

We’ve also heard that Brown and Woolley are getting married… very soon!

“It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school,” an insider told The Sun late this spring.

“They’re looking at multiple venues – one is a popular ski resort.

“They’d love to have a nice outdoor wedding with stunning mountain views in the background.”