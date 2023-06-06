Prince Harry: Royal Family Distancing Itself From Disgraced Duke Amid Legal Battles, Drug Controversy

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been having a rather tough time of it lately.

In addition to the drama surrounding Harry and Meghan’s car chase, the Duke of Sussex is currently facing not one but two legal battles!

It’s a two-front war, with Harry fending off foes in both the US and the UK.

Stateside, Harry is facing deportation due to his past drug use.

Conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, arguing that the Duke’s past drug use — which he admitted to in his recent memoir — should have prevented him from being granted a visa to live in the US visa.

Preliminary hearings in that case got underway today, but Harry was not on hand to hear the opening arguments.

That’s because he’s currently in London, where’s he’s a plaintiff in an unrelated trial that began on Monday!

Along with several other British celebs, Harry is suing the publishers of UK tabloid the Daily Mirror.

The stars allege that the Mirror engaged in phone hacking and other illegal means to obtain private information.

While all of the royals have been victimized by the press at one point or another (go ahead and google “Prince Charles tampon fantasy”), insiders say Harry’s family is not happy with his decision to take the stand against the Mirror.

“I can’t imagine anyone is pleased,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six, adding the royals will be “privately bracing themselves” as they await reports of Harry’s testimony.

“Harry would see himself as fighting their battle too, to protect the reputation of the monarchy,” added a second royal insider.

“But certainly, they [the royal family] avoid confrontation with the media in most instances. And litigation is so lengthy. stressful and unpredictable, not to mention expensive.”

Yes, it seems the royals are deeply afraid of what sort of information might become public over the course of the trial.

“You just have no idea what direction the other side is going to go in on, and what they will dredge up,” added the royal insider.

“There’s a damn good reason why the royal family should feel uncomfortable about this.”

Yes, even though Harry is essentially standing up for all public figures in the UK, the royals still want nothing to do with his latest crusade.

Obviously, Harry has been on the outs with his family for quite some time, but it seems ridiculous that they won’t even support his fight against a publication that’s caused them nothing but grief over the years.

Of course, we’re sure the Duke of Sussex is well accustomed to going it alone by now.

Harry wasn’t in court on Monday, as he wanted to remain in California to celebrate daughter Lilibet’s second birthday over the weekend.

Harry will be in London for most of this week, but it seems he has no plans to visit with his family.

Charles is unavailable, as he’s currently in Romania on an official state visit.

And William … well, it’s probably best if Harry and William keep their distance from one another for the time being.