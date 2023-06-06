Paul Staehle: My Cousin Took My Kids Across State Lines!

Last month, we reported on Paul Staehle’s claims that his cousin is trying to take his kids.

About a year ago, he lost custody of Pierre and Ethan. And about six months before that, Karine had lost custody.

Paul shared that his cousin is fighting for permanent custody. He and Karine are fighting back. This has left 90 Day Fiance fans torn between the devil they know and the devil they don’t. So to speak.

Now, Paul has thrown a new allegation into the mix.

Karine Martins snapped this selfie, which her on-again, off-again husband shared to Instagram. In the photo, she smiles between children Ethan Staehle and Pierre Staehle. (Instagram)

On Monday, June 5, Paul Staehle took to his Instagram Story.

In addition to sharing a slew of new photos of Karine and their sons, he had a lot to say about the custody situation.

“Shockingly my cousin has taken my kids to Alabama,” Paul announced.

Paul Staehle shared a photo of attorney Rania Attum on his Instagram Story, announcing that she is “Karine’s new champion.” (Instagram)

“So,” Paul continued on his Instagram Story, “CPS notified Karine [that] she will no longer get visits.”

This, explained, is “because our children are no longer in Kentucky.” And he says that this was not a coincidence.

“My cousin purposely took our kids out of state after a motion was filed for them not to leave Kentucky,” Paul accused. He said that the filing happened “so Karine could have her visits.”

Hanging out in a child-friendly space, Karine Martins poses beside her eldest son, Pierre Staehle, while precious little Ethan Staehle focuses just behind them. (Instagram)

“Now Karine gets no visits,” Paul lamented.

“[The] prosecutor wouldn’t hear Karine’s motion,” he complained.

Apparently, the judge was “saying to our lawyers that my cousin would be in court on the 7th, but in reality, she will be in Alabama.”

Paul Staehle used his not-inconsiderable Instagram platform to put his cousin on blast. He and his on-again, off-again wife found themselves in a custody battle with some of his own family in 2023. (Instagram)

“Karine is court-ordered weekly visits,” Paul cited, “which my cousin is denying her.”

Apparently, Paul himself nearly faced jail time over contempt when he missed a visitation with his kids.

His hope is that Karine’s legal team will be able to “work on conempt of court charges” against his cousin “for violating several court orders.”

While Ethan Staehle lounges with mom Karine Martins, Pierre Staehle looks directly into the camera. (Instagram)

Paul went on to cite the reasons for which he believes that his cousins have violated the family court judge’s instructions.

“Removing our children without the judge’s permission from Kentucky,” he listed. “Prevention of Karine’s visits.”

Paul added: “Not appearing in court since Zoom is banned in our hearings, among other things.”

Paul Staehle was eager to share his delight with followers as he video-chatted with Pierre Staehle. It’s unclear whose phone is whose, since he recorded this from one device while watching another. (Instagram)

In Touch Weekly reports that Paul’s cousin and her husband filed a motion on May 22.

Their goal? To receive permanent custody of Pierre Staehle and Ethan Staehle, Paul and Karine’s young sons.

Clearly, they believe that they would be better parents to the boys than Paul or Karine. And they hope that family court agrees.

A smiling Karine Martins snapped this selfie featuring her eldest, Pierre Staehle. Pierre’s father, Karine’s on-again, off-again husband, shared this photo and many others in early June 2023. (Instagram)

Many fans are divided.

Paul and Karine have proven, time and time again, that they are unstable people. It is difficult to imagine that they are the best option. And Paul and Karine have both accused the other of being unfit. But that was in the past.

Meanwhile, Paul’s cousins are unknown quantities. We hope that, whatever the court decides, it’s what’s best for Pierre and Ethan.