Jacky Oh Found “Unresponsive” Prior to Death, Police Now Confirm

We have an update on the tragic death of Jacky Oh.

As previously reported, the former Wild N’ Out died late last month at the very young age of 32.

Very little information was made available when this news initially broke by the BET Media Group spokesperson who issued a statement at the time.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” read this message, which was made public late on Thursday.

The statement continued as follows:

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons.”

Now, however, the Miami Police Department’s Public Information Officer has dropped a few more tidbits in regard to this awful development.

In a police report obtained by various celebrity gossip outlets, it was revealed this afternoon that police were “dispatched” on May 31 “in reference to an unresponsive female.”

“She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted,” the PIO stated.

“But unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

A report from the Miami Police Department lists the address of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell as the location of the incident — and Jacklyn Smith, a.k.a. Jacky Oh, as the subject.

The Wild ‘N Out star’s cause of death has yet to be determined

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the BET spokesperson continued last week. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

Indeed, the late comedian shared children Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months, with partner DC Young Fly.

DC Young Fly mourned his loss in a statement that read as follows:

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

In a tribute days later, colleague B. Simone reflected on how Jacky Oh “lived life to the fullest,” adding via Instagram:

“You were an amazing friend, entrepreneur, and above all a phenomenal mother.

“I never understood how you balanced all of it but when I become a mom I want to be just like you.

“You have a village down here that will ALWAYS make sure your children know the exceptional woman their mother was.”