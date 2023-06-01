Meri Brown Reflects on "Sorrow, Pain" of Miscarriage, Tries to Find Moments of Joy

Meri Brown talks a lot about her personal journey these days.

She’s mostly an open book when it comes to the ways she’s empowering herself in the wake of splitting from spiritual spouse Kody Brown on January.

But a frightening and impactful and tragic journey the Sister Wives star went on many years ago?

She doesn’t bring it up very often.

Meri Brown posted this photo to Instagram in late May 2023. (Instagram)

On Wednesday, however, Brown got candid and raw on Instagram.

“Today was a travel day for me, and as I was driving through this town tonight, I saw a group of three teenage looking boys, maybe 15 or 16 years old, walking down the street, hands in pockets, chit chatting away, and I just had to smile and almost sort of giggle to myself,” Meri wrote to open a caption to the photo above.

She then tried to explain why she had this reaction.

It centered around a miscarriage she suffered well over a decade ago.

Meri Brown is on a plane to London in this photo of the long-time Sister Wives star. (Instagram)

Continued the TLC personality:

“It was a fun, and even bittersweet, moment for me, realizing that had my baby survived, he might be engaging in that same sort of teenaged banter, and having those same sort of memorable teenaged moments.

“Granted, I don’t know for sure that my baby was even a boy, but my gut tells me it was. He’d be 15 now, and I often wonder what life would be like with him here.”

Meri is the mother to a child named Leon.

For medical reasons, as explained/hinted at here, she was unable to have any other kids.

Meri Brown looks great in this photo. Do you think she got work done? (instagram)

Concluded Brown on May 31:

There’s often a lot of sorrow and pain surrounding that loss, but having that moment of joy today, seeing those boys happy and alive, was healing in a way for me.

Just one of today’s little moments of gratitude.

What an impressive outlook she has at this point, wouldn’t you agree?

Meri Brown included this photo as a way to say goodbye to the year 2022 on Instagram. (Instagram)

This wasn’t the first time Meri has reflected on her past pregnancy loss, as she previously wrote a post titled “Miscarriage Sucks.”

“I woke up this morning thinking about how it would be to have my 12-year-old boy with me at Christmas this year,” she shared via her Instagram Story in December 2019.

“Never thought I’d get the news today that a sweet little mom I know and love would be saying goodbye to her own sweet baby today too.”

We commend Meri Brown for being so brave amid this tragedy and we send our best wishes to all women who have suffered a similar fate.