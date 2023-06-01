Darcey Silva Flaunts Sizzling Bikini Body After Weight Loss Surgery

Despite blowback for Darcey Silva’s heavily filtered photos, the Darcey & Stacey star has drawn even more attention for more physical alterations to her looks.

Over the years, she has undergone a series of radical transformations, rendering her all but unrecognizable. And at every step of the way, Stacey has kept lockstep with her twin.

Recently, Darcey has begun showing off her new figure after dramatic weight loss.

She is also opening up about the weight loss procedure that brought this on.

Reality TV personality and businesswoman Darcey Silva shared this heavily filtered selfie to her Instagram page in May of 2023. (Instagram)

In recent posts and videos on Instagram, Darcey Silva has been flaunting up a storm.

Summer is only weeks away, and she’s already soaking up the sun in barely-there bikinis.

Her recent weight loss has fans doing double-takes (and triple takes), and she clearly knows it.

Posing in a lacy black bikini, Darcey Silva looks through large sunglasses while flaunting her 2023 summer body. (Instagram)

So how did Darcey achieve her current body?

She underwent surgery. Specifically, she received endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty.

Apparently, this allows her to go six or seven hours without feeling hungry. (Some people’s bodies do that naturally, while others do not. We’re more different than we often appear)

Darcey Silva’s bikini body was summer-ready in May of 2023 after her endoscopic gastric sleeve surgery. (Instagram)

Darcey’s looks are absolutely stunning, whether she’s wearing dresses or bikinis.

From her social media activity, she clearly visited Dr. Batash, an endoscopic weight loss specialist.

According to him, just four or five bites will feel as filling as 20-25 bites after the procedure, causing the patient to eat less. This can lead to weight loss … at least, for a while.

This type of weight loss is less invasive than many others.

The surgeon places a suturing device down the patient’s throat and into the stomach, and uses it to reduce the stomach’s size.

Normally, this is an extreme weight loss solution. One would not have imagined that Darcey was a candidate for it.

Human bodies are very adaptable, and will sometimes “learn” how to store energy as fat even when operating at a caloric deficit.

Is it healthy? Probably not. The human body needs nutrients in order to function and thrive.

But different people have different priorities. This is Darcey’s body, and she is allowed to take whatever wishes she likes with it. Even if the benefits are short-term, they are hers to enjoy.

90 Day Fiance superstar Darcey Silva shared this selfie that she snapped at night, though the image could have been clearer. (TLC)

For years, 90 Day Fiance fans have begged Darcey to use fewer filters on social media.

Her response has, it seems, not been to embrace self-love and enjoy the image of her looks.

Instead, she has undergone more and more transformations. To her credit, she has not made a secret of getting work done repeatedly, and neither has her twin.

Jesse Meester kisses Darcey Silva. The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple met Jesse’s parents. (TLC)

However, a growing number of Darcey & Stacey viewers have raised the alarm. Because it seems like the twins have major body image issues.

We don’t mean everyday struggles with one’s looks in a misogynistic society where body-shaming is commonplace.

Rather, fans refer to signs of severe body dismorphia — where the twin’s perception is so warped that they hate “flaws” that do not exist. Which might explain why Darcey reacts so differently to her evolving look than her fans do.