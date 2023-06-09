Audrey Roloff Explains Controversial Anti-Drowning ISR Training: It's Not for Everyone ...

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed baby Radley in March of 2022.

Recently, she has been teaching her baby boy to float on his back. It’s not going to make him a champion swimmer.

The goal is so that, if he were to fall into a body of water, he wouldn’t instantly drown. An adult could rescue him.

But the process looks scary, and it has to be stressful for Radley. Auj is weighing in.

Audrey shared previous glimpses of Radley learning to float on his back.

She wisely offered a trigger warning for anyone viewing. Some people have trauma related to drowning or to water.

Watching a baby learn to float is stressful enough without trauma or a general phobia. For some, seeing this sort of training without warning might leave them unable to shower for days.

“ISR seems super stressful for the kids, triggering their fight or flight survival. Thoughts?” a fan asked Audrey Roloff on Instagram.

Her reply was lengthy and even thoughtful.

“Yes it can be,” Auj acknowledged. “But it’s also life saving.”

“I don’t think it’s for everyone,” Audrey freely admitted.

“But if you spend a lot of time around pools, or you or a family member has a pool or pond,” she suggested.

“Or you live near a river/lake,” Audrey reasoned, “then you have to weigh the pros and cons yourself.”

Though many first thought of the hazards on Jeremy and Audrey’s land, she had a something else in mind.

“My parents pool doesn’t have a gate or cover,” Audrey revealed. “And we spend a lot of time there especially now that we are neighbors.”

She explained: “So it makes me extremely nervous. This is a huge part of the reason why I looked into ISR in the first place.”

“Our instructor is absolutely amazing with the kids,” Audrey affirmed.

She said that this was the case “even despite their resistance in the beginning.”

Audrey advised: “Don’t buy into the stigma that it will make them be afraid of water or swimming forever. It won’t.”

Obviously, this technique isn’t for everyone. Not everyone’s children spend any amount of time around water.

Also, if your have kids — not babies — you can just enroll them in swim classes.

But there are some valid concerns when it comes to infants and drowning.

The obvious answer is just “why not keep an eye on your kids.” But anyone with significant childcare experience knows that small children lack impulse-control.

So a kid can wake up early. An an industrious toddler (and Radley does qualify) might even bypass a locked door. You don’t plan your child’s safety over everything going just right.

Relatedly, flooding happens. Disaster strikes. In some areas, a kid being able to float for just a few seconds might make the difference between rescue and death.

As Audrey noted, it’s not for everyone.

And even if her kids don’t mind swimming, every child is different. Some people might fear the water.

We continue to hope that these kids remain safe and happy, because they deserve happiness and safety.