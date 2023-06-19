James Duggar Claims Jim Bob is "Best Dad in the World" Despite So Much Evidence to The Contrary

According to Amy Duggar and plenty of other critics, Jim Bob Duggar failed to protect his daughters from abuse and ruined their lives as a result.

But when it comes to the disgraced reality star’s sons?

They seem more or less fine with this alleged monster.

Just ask James Duggar.

On Sunday, in honor of Father’s Day, the 21-year old captioned a montage of throwback photos featuring himself and this controversial parent as follows:

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who has always been my biggest supporter.

“Pops, Thank you for your endless sacrifices, your belief in me, you always pointing me to Christ, and the countless memories we’ve made together.”

James, of course, penned this message amid an extra layer of backlash against Jim Bob Duggar these days.

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Amazon released a documentary that focuses on both the Duggars and Institute in the Basic Life Principles, the conservative church that has guided their value system over the years.

“The IBLP teachings aren’t Christianity. They’re something entirely different,” says one woman in the series, while Jill Duggar herself is also interviewed for the program.

Among other accusations, Jill says in the documentary that Jim Bob forced her to defend her brother Josh…

… after Josh confessed years ago to molesting Jill and other little girls when he was a teenager.

There he goes! James Duggar is off to London in this photo of the ex-reality star. (YouTube)

But, hey, whatever, James apparently thinks of all his sisters have gone through.

“I am grateful to call you my dad, and I’m proud to be your child. Regardless of what anyone may say, your the best dad I in the world!” he continued via Instagram this weekend, concluding:

Today, and every day, I celebrate you and the incredible father you are.

“Love you a Ton! #FathersDay #bestdadever.”

James is the 13th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who share a total of 19 kids.

Their gigantic brood rose to fame, of course, on their TLC series 19 Kids and Counting — and then its spinoff, Counting On — both of which were canceled by the network amid controversies involving the couple’s eldest son, Josh Duggar.

He molested his siblings, as cited above.

And he cheated on his wife.

And now he’s serving over 12 years in prison for the possession of child pornography.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. (Arkansas PD)

Shortly before the aforementioned documentary started streaming, Jim Bob and his wife addressed the “sad” docuseries in a lengthy statement.

“This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days,” they wrote via their family blog on June 1, adding:

“We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting.

“We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one.”

