Kailyn Lowry: I’m Not Done Having Kids Yet, Baby!

Throughout much of 2022, Teen Mom fans were of the belief that Kailyn Lowry was secretly pregnant.

And many of these uterine truthers remain convinced that Lowry secretly gave birth in November of last year.

So it’s possible that Kail is already a mother of five.

But despite the considerable size of her brood, it seems the former reality star is not yet through making babies!

Kailyn Lowry has FOUR kids (that we know of). She’s posing with them all in this sweet family photo. (Photo via Instagram)

On the latest episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast, Kail spoke with guest Jana Kramer about motherhood, its many challenges, and her plans for her family’s future.

“I somehow ended up with all these kids. I never wanted to be a mom,” Lowry said at one point.

“But when I had my first [child Isaac], I was like… I grew up an only child, so once I had one, I was like, ‘He can’t be like me. We gotta have lots of kids,’” she continued.

Kailyn Lowry is on the set of her podcast in this photo of the Teen Mom 2 cast member. (Photo via Instagram)

Kail is currently a mother to four (or possible five!) sons, but when Jana asked if she’s hoping for a daughter, Lowry revealed that she has no dreams of becoming a girl mom.

“I’m not done, but I wouldn’t specifically try for a girl,” Lowry said.

“I said I was done in the past, but I think I’m trying to convince myself that I’m done, so I say it out loud lots of times.”

Say what you want about Kailyn Lowry, folks. But she sure has cute kids, doesn’t she?!? (Photo via Instagram)

At that point, listeners were probably holding their breath waiting for Kail to confess to birthing a fifth child.

Sadly, Lowry still has yet to confirm or deny the reports that she’s a secret mother of five.

She recently shot down a rumor that she gave birth in December of last year, but fans think that was just a clever bit of subterfuge as (they believe) Lowry gave birth in November.

Anyway, this isn’t the first time that Kail has discussed the possibility of expanding her family.

Kailyn Lowry looks beautiful and very warm in this beach selfie during her Thailand trip. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

On a recent episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, Lowry revealed that she was in the process of freezing her eggs so that the full array of options will be available to her in the years to come.

“I’m literally freezing my eggs for the sole reason if I end up with someone who doesn’t have children of their own and wants children,” she said.

“I would consider it because it would literally be a 50/50 situation.”

Kailyn Lowry says she’s not finished having kids. The former Teen Mom star currently has four boys at home. (Photo via Instagram)

Kail already has four (or possibly five!) baby daddies, but it seems she’s open to the idea of adding another one to the mix.

With the amount of flak she already takes from the public on a daily basis, she might as well just go ahead do what she wants!

The haters can only hate so hard!