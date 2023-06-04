Jill Duggar: I Was Pressured to Defend My Brother... After He Molested Me!

Jill Duggar might need a a few new outfit these days.

Because she continues to spills ALL the tea when it comes to her extremely controversial and polarizing family.

As you may have read about, Jill is featured in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the Amazon documentary that delves into Institute in the Basic Life Principles.

This radical religious organization, according to critics, is responsible for the VERY conservative values Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar instilled upon their children over the years.

Jill Duggar breaks down here while recounting her interview with Megyn Kelly. (Amazon)

Sitting down alongside her husband Derrick on the program, Jill says she felt a need to tell her story.

The significant aspects of this story? As they relate to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar?

Jill alleges her parents ripped her off, diverting all of her TLC salary into their own bank account and tricking her into signing on for the spinoff, Counting On.

She also details how she was forced to film her own labor and delivery for television.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

Elsewhere, Jill laments how she gave an interview to Megyn Kelly on Fox News in 2015 after brother Josh confessed to having molested multiple children when he was a young teenager.

Including Jill and sibling Jessa.

“In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done the Megyn Kelly stuff,” Duggar now admits.

Why did she do it at the time? Because her mom and dad pressured her into doing so, pushing Jill and Jessa to speak out in order to defend their gross brother and save their family’s reputation.

Jill Duggar looks somber in this photo as she prepares to trash her parents. (Amazon)

“There was an urgency to figure out how the show was going to be handled in the wake of 2015 events,” Jill says in the documentary.

“As far as recovery and damage control, you just feel like the burden and the weight falls on you to, like, help– ’cause you’re the only one who can.”

About eight years ago, Josh confessed to his wrongdoing in a statement to People, saying in part:

“As a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends.”

Three months later, Jim Bob told Kelly about how his oldest son had “improperly touched some of our daughters” when he was 14.

Jill and Jessa said they were sleeping at the time and allegedly weren’t aware of the incident.

Jill Duggar is enjoying some time here with her son in a library. (Instagram)

Fast forward to 2023 and Jill says the sit-down is “something that I’m not proud of,” explaining:

“If I hadn’t felt obligated to, one, do it for the sake of the show, and two, do it for the sake of my parents, I wouldn’t have done it.”

Derrick, meanwhile, emphasizes that his spouse was akin to “collateral damage” amid this horrible Josh Duggar scandal.

“Basically being called on to carry out a suicide mission,” Derick says in Duggar Family Secrets.

“You’re gonna destroy yourself, but we need you to take the fall so you can carry the show forward because the show cannot fail. And they were gonna do whatever they could to get the return on their investment.”

On top of her revealing documentary Q&A, Jill is releasing a memoir in January.

She wrote last week on Instagram that it will chronicle her “painful journey” as a Duggar, adding:

The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced.

However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Amazon)

She concluded:

Thanks to time, tears, truth, and therapy, God has begun to heal our wounds into scars.

Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain.

