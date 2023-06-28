Roseanne Barr Jokes About the Holocaust Because of Course She Did

For years, now, disgraced former comedian Roseanne Barr has been saying shocking, vile things.

Her rampant Twitter racism got her fired from her own show’s revival despite being the titular lead. (Technically, they canceled the show and launched a Roseanne-free spinoff)

But Roseanne is the sort of person who only escalates in the face of concern or backlash.

This time, she is saying things so abhorrent about the Holocaust and about living Jewish people that it goes well beyond “Holocaust denial.” And yes, it’s on video.

Wearing a top hat and smoking indoors, Roseanne Barr said some truly despicable things on This Past Weekend with Theo Von in June of 2023. (YouTube)

During a recent appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Roseanne Barr decided to tell him that “nobody died in the Holocaust.”

“It should happen,” she continued. “Six million Jews should die right now ’cause they cause all the problems in the world.”

Roseanne herself is Jewish. But, as much as we wish that the context of her statement could somehow explain her words or frame of mind, it does not.

Just for the record, more than 11 million people died during the Holocaust. Not during WWII — simply the Holocaust.

More than half of them — 6 million — were Jews living in Germany and other parts of Europe, despite being a minority population.

So, what was the context behind this abhorrent statement? Unfortunately, it came up while Roseanne was complaining about limits on the spread of other dangerous misinformation.

Roseanne Barr doesn’t seem like a very good person. We’re just saying. That is just our opinion. (ABC)

She was griping to Von that making claims about the 2020 election being rigged or falsified resulted in being de-platformed on multiple social media platforms.

“You can’t say that like, you know, the election,” she griped to him.

Then, sarcastically, she added: “The election was not rigged. Thirty six counties can give you 81 million votes. That’s a fact.”

We’re starting to think Roseanne Barr is not exactly hinged. She appears rather UNhinged here. (YouTube)

“That’s the truth,” she joked. “And don’t you dare say anything against it. You’ll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and all the other ones because we have.”

Roseanne added: “You know, there’s such a thing as the truth and facts and we have to stick to it.”

The things that she just said are true. Mostly. We’re not sure what her fixation on counties is. Keep in mind that this is a woman who believes that there are, like, networks of secret tunnels. In a fairly QAnon sort of way.

Roseanne Barr seems to enjoy provoking controversy, but hey, at least this read baseball hat says “rebel.” It could be worse. (Instagram)

“And that is the truth,” Roseanne went on, and then launched into her “and nobody died in the Holocaust either.”

Von pivoted from her “sarcastic” Holocaust denial to say: “You’re part Jewish, right? And a lot of Hollywood is Jewish, yeah? They started Hollywood.”

“Just like rap, Black people started rap,” she replied. Oh, that’s one place to go with it.

Roseanne Barr of the television show Roseanne speaks onstage during the ABC Television/Disney portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 8, 2018. (Getty)

“So I went to go over there and tried to get in rap,” Roseanne rambled.

She continued: “And go, ‘All these Black people, you know, go on Saturday Night Live like Dave Chappelle. I’m just saying a lot of Black people are in control of rap. Hello?’”

“Well, you went there. You tried to get in show business. Of course it’s Jewish,” she alarmingly went on. “But you know, and people should be glad that it’s Jewish too, because if Jews were not controlling Hollywood, all you’d have was f–king fishing shows.”

Roseanne included sincere election denial, sarcastic Holocaust denial, delved into antisemitic tropes about Hollywood. She also spoke about Black people in rap and made some odd comments about transgender folks.

Could it be worse? Yes. But Von’s insistence that this was fine because she was being “sarcastic” really misses the point.

The Anti-Defamation League CEO tweeted: “Sarcasm or not, Roseanne Barr’s comments about Jews and the Holocaust are reprehensible and irresponsible. This isn’t funny.” Exactly.