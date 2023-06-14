Christine Brown Snubs Fiance at Birthday Celebration, Creates Online Uproar

Is there trouble in romantic paradise between Christine Brown and David Woolley?

A number of Sister Wives fans suddenly have a couple reasons to believe so.

Most notably, the mother of six was spotted at a gas station near her home in Utah — with no engagement ring on and tears in her eyes.

It was just a single photo, with no context. But it looked troubling.

Christine Brown and her kids celebrate a birthday. (Instagram)

Over the weekend, meanwhile, Brown attended a birthday celebration with a few of her kids.

“I’ve had some beautiful experiences this last weekend,” she wrote as a caption.

“Celebrating @mykeltip & @ysabelpaigebrown Birthdays with my kids was a lovely time. I’m so blessed to have these exceptional people for my kids.”

Christine added the hashtags “#blessedmom #junebabies #lovemylife #familytimefun.”

They look pretty happy, don’t they? Christine Brown and David Woolley are on vacation here with the former’s daughters. (Instagram)

How very nice, right?

Yes.

Except that one quick glance at the image in question reveals that David Woolley was NOT included and that Christine made no mention of her fiance.

Might he just have been busy? Might Christine have just wanted this to be a child-only event? Absolutely.

Yes, FIANCE! David Woolley has popped the question to Christine Brown and she has said YES. (Instagram)

Woolley was invited in the past on family trips, though. He appears to get along extremely well with Christine’s kids.

Hence why this sighting — or lackthereof — has raised alarm bells for many social media users.

“Are you still engaged?” one person asked.

Brown hasn’t responded to the speculation, but she did give us a strong reason just a few days ago to believe this is mere speculation.

Christine Brown and David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah. (Instagram)

A day after this gas station photo was snapped, Brown sat in her car and spoke to her Instagram followers.

“David and I are finally doing our engagement pictures,” she said with a huge smile on her face.

“We found an amazing photographer and an amazing area. There are so many amazing places in Salt Lake [City] that are just fantastic and beautiful.”

Doesn’t exactly sound like someone whose romance is over, does it?

Looking sharp! Christine Brown is enjoying some sunshine in this photo from Instagram. (Instagram)

Late last month, meanwhile, Christine officiated a gay wedding and danced the night away with Woolley.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine told People Magazine a little while back, adding:

“I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.

“I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

s