“Carmella” Catfisher Loves Tyray, Feels Guilt for Using Him for Money

On last Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Tyray sat down with his sister.

Her hope was that, with her emotional support, he could read a confession that “Carmella” wrote to producers. With that closure, perhaps he could move on.

Tyray read the message. It offered some explanation — and confessions of mixed emotions, regret, and more.

But it’s not enough closure to push away Tyray’s doubts and denial.

(TLC)

Before we get into what happened with Tyray in Season 6, Episode 3, we should quickly rehash what led to it.

The lovable “teddy bear” opened up to his brother and sister about his years-long relationship. Lashani admitted that she had assumed that he was asexual.

Then, Tyray shared what producers had told him — that a man had apparently been catfishing him. But he had his doubts.

(TLC)

It was with his sister’s encouragement that Tyray finally listened to audio from a call that “Carmella” made to producers.

(Apparently, the catfisher’s name is “Christian,” which could be another alias … and, at any rate, Tyray tends to refer to “Carmella”)

As the audio began, however, Tyray quickly realized that he could not handle it.

(TLC)

He stood up and walked away as he heard what sounded like a man’s voice speaking with a producer over the phone.

Tyray was not ready to hear it. He needed to, but he wasn’t ready.

Lashanti comforted her brother. She felt horrified that someone had lied to and manipulated him for years.

(TLC)

All caught up? Good. Because now it’s time for what went down on Sunday, June 18.

Tyray spoke to the cameras, admitting that he had sent money to “Carmella” over the years. $50 to $100 a month isn’t much, but it can add up if you had to quit your job to take care of your mom.

He also admitted to his sister, who sat with him on a park bench, that he had not blocked “Carmella” yet. Why? Because he remained in denial.

(TLC)

Sure, she hadn’t read or responded to any of his messages. But she also hadn’t blocked him. So … there’s hope?

“There is someone behind these messages that I have a deep connection with,” he said. “I do think that this could be a big misunderstanding just because of how deep the connection was. But I don’t know where to go from here.”

Tyray also suggested that perhaps Carmella was real, and someone like a jealous boyfriend had gotten hold of her phone and sent things to sabotage things with Tyray. Conceivable? Yes. But not likely.

(TLC)

Lashanti did a reverse image search on the pics of “Carmella.” She expressed dismay that Tyray had not already done so.

Her search results yielded no results. (Keep in mind that Google reverse image search is demonstrably worse than it was even just a couple of years ago, but also that things like private OnlyFans pics would not show up in it)

Lashani knew that Tyray was using this as an excuse to cling to false hope. She hoped that he would face the truth.

(TLC)

Producers had a text message. The hope was that Tyray would have an easier time reading “Carmella’s” words than hearing Christian’s voice.

The catfisher confessed that it was unethical to have been “lying to him for almost 5 years.” And confirmed that they are not the girl in the photos.

“At first, it was a way to get money,” the catfisher explained. “Since most of us are so poor here.”

(TLC)

“I did start liking him,” the catfisher then confessed. “But I can’t be with him.”

The message admitted: “I feel so bad, but I really needed money.”

This really hit Tyray hard. On the one hand, confirmation about years of lies — for money. On the other, an apparent confession of affection for him.

(TLC)

“I don’t think Lashanti knows how deep my relationship is with Carmella,” Tyray told the cameras. “There’s just so much between us even over text.”

He reasoned: “Having this person say they love me, it meant a lot because I don’t say the word lightly neither and it’s more than just a word, it’s a feeling.”

While Tyray suggested that he might just need “a little time,” Lashanti’s fear is that this person’s hold over him won’t go away. Years of lies and hopes and lust and love do not always die easily. Even when they were all lies.