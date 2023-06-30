Catelynn Lowell Steals Money From Her Kids, and Tyler Baltierra Is Cheating On Her With a Man, Brother Alleges

It’s been a roller coaster of a week for Catelynn Lowell.

Recently, fans were delighted by the news that Catelynn and husband Tyler Baltierra got to spend some time with their teenage daughter, Carly, whom they gave up for adoption when she was an infant.

But it seems that Catelynn and Tyler’s joy gave way to sorrow in the days that followed.

Longtime Teen Mom viewers know that Cate has a dicey relationship with her alcoholic mother, April.

Catelynn Lowell and her husband reunite here with the daughter they gave up for adoption. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And on Thursday, Lowell revealed that April had done everything in her power to ruin her reunion with Carly.

“This is how my ‘family’ treats me the morning after our visit [with Carly],” Cate in the captioned a series of screenshots that she posted to Instagram.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, the pics showed a series of texts between Catelynn and her grandmother Judi, and Catelynn and her brother Nick.

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

“The morning after saying goodbye AGAIN to Carly… the morning after seeing my mother drink a beer at our visit…even tho I spoke about my boundaries and not wanting to be around her when she is drinking,” Lowell’s caption continued.

“A morning when I was going to have to call her out for that…and I’m the toxic one in this family?”

Judi, apparently upset at not being invited to the Carly meet-up told Catelynn that she “never [has] to worry about me crashing your FAKE reunion because if I wanted to be there I would’ve. You are disrespectful and TOXIC.”

Catelynn Lowell laughs during an episode of Teen Mom OG. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Both Judi and Nick defended April, with Nick accusing Cate of “talking s–t” about April behind her back.

Nick, who’s now 17, was so upset about the situation that he decided to host an Instagram Live session, in which he made some outrageous claims about his sister and brother-in-law.

“They’re gonna be screwed,” Nick said of Tyler and Catelynn’s tax debt situation.

Tyler and Catelynn may be the most stable couple in the Teen Mom universe. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“They had to pay a million dollars in taxes last year,” he added.

“They had to pay 20 grand every month… they eventually got so broke that they had to start taking from Nova’s bank account, Vaeda’s bank account, Rya’s bank account.”

Nick went on to allege that Cate portrays a false version of herself for the cameras:

“[Catelynn] portrays this character; she’s the princess and [feels] we should all bow down to Catelynn and she is our queen,” he said.

Nick is spilling all the tea about his sister! (Photo Credit: MTV)

“Tyler is not [nice], nearly. He almost divorced my sister like 12 times. No, he’s definitely not nice,” the teen continued.

From there, Nick addressed the frequent claims that Tyler has been having an affair with a man for several years.

“He’s got a boyfriend,” Nick said of Tyler.

Catelynn and Tyler have fallen on hard times. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“This is a true story, too. I love John [the alleged boyfriend] to death, but you know it’s bad when [Tyler] goes to Arizona a lot,” Cate’s brother continued.

“And Catelynn was worried about him going to Arizona, so she had to buy a trip to go there to make sure Tyler wouldn’t cheat on her with [the musical artist] Sik World. Just sayin’!”

Cate promptly clapped back and claimed that Nick was simply lying for attention.

“If you believe anything my ‘brother’ said on his Live then you are just as crazy as him,” Catelynn wrote on Instagram Stories.

Catelynn Lowell sits back here and smirks a bit during an episode of Teen Mom OG. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“This poor kid is soooo brainwashed it’s insane and sad! Hopefully one day when he’s older he will realize. And how he pretends he’s so nice to me. He’s not!”

“I’m not responding to anything else,” Nick replied.

“I said what I needed to but in all reality she shouldn’t have posted any of this to begin with. Very very immature.”

Needless to say, it sounds like Catelynn’s family drama is just getting started!