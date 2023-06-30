Christine Brown Emphasizes Engagement, Reveals Super Sweet Note Left By Flight Attendant

Christine Brown appears to read the Internet on occasion.

Over the past few weeks, there’s been speculation on social media that the Sister Wives star is no longer engaged to David Woolley.

Folks online pointed to photos of Brown appearing to be in tears without her diamond ring on as the basis for this rumor, along with an alleged birthday snub.

Is there any truth to this chatter? Are things at least rocky between Brown and Woolley?

They sure do look happy, don’t they? We’re big fans of David Woolley and Christine Brown. (Instagram)

It sure doesn’t seem that way.

On Wednesday, David’s daughter, Kati Charlene, shared some very sweet photos of the couple visiting the Dinosaur Island exhibit at Ashton Gardens in Lehi, Utah, where they reside.

Christine shared the photo above from this same trip and emphasized her relationship in the affiliated caption, using the following hashtags:

loveofmylife #blessed #stillengaged #thankful #mademyday #overwhelmed.

Christine Brown used this photo to wish David Woolley a happy Father’s Day. (Instagram)

Along with a mention of this fun outing, Christine shared a story on her official Instagram page.

“Went on a trip with @david__woolley and look at the sweet message from a lovely airline attendant,” wrote the mother of six.

She then uploaded the following image:

(Instagram)

Did this flight attendant recognize Christine? Is she a Sister Wives fan?

We can’t say, but the kind message read:

“Ms. Brown (soon-to-be Mrs. Woolley).

“Thank you so much for choosing to fly Delta! It was so nice to meet you and David. Thank you for showing girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy!

“Wishing you all the happiness in your new marriage!”

They look pretty happy, don’t they? Christine Brown and David Woolley are on vacation here with the former’s daughters. (Instagram)

The Cooking With Just Christine star’s social media post comes two months after she and David announced their engagement to the world.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said ‘YES!’” the reality star wrote via Instagram on April 13, while showing off her gorgeous ring in the photo.

“I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.”

(Instargram)

As for then the couple will walk down the aisle?

“I’ve heard around July,” a source told The Sun awhile ago of when Christine and David are planning to exchange vows, adding of the ceremony:

“It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school.”

Added this insider:

“They’d love to have a nice outdoor wedding with stunning mountain views in the background.”