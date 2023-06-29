Amy Roloff Reunites with Ex-Husband: Is the Feud Over?

Earlier this week, Amy Roloff took to Instagram to post some photos from a fundraiser she threw on behalf of the Dwarf Athletic Association of America (DAAA).

It’s a great cause and Amy ought to be applauded for the time she dedicates to it.

However, most Little People, Big World took a look at the pictures Amy uploaded and didn’t focus on the aforementioned organization itself.

Instead, they took note of just who attended the aforementioned gathering.

(Instagram)

“What an amazing fundraising event I threw for DAAA,” wrote Amy as a caption.

“Couldn’t do it by myself so thank you to my TEAM – Chris Marek Matt Roloff Caryn Chandler @pdx1dls @eventsavvypdx Kristin @isabelsofiarock @jacobroloff45 @helvetiagardens @rolofffarms AND everyone that came out to support and give to this wonderful organization (I’ve been a part of since 1985).

Yes, Amy included her ex-husband, Matt, and his fiancee, Caryn, as members of “team.”

This came as a rather huge surprise to many observers.

(Instagram)

Amy and Matt have starred for years together on Little People, Big World, of course, after splitting up in 2016.

But Amy has been extremely critical of her former spouse for well over a year now.

Back in May 2022, Matt put 14 acres of his farm up for sale… drawing the major ire of his family at the time because they claimed he didn’t give any relatives a fair opportunity to purchase it.

In particular, Zach Roloff was angry, trashing his dad as a manipulative coward.

(Instagram)

Amy has since taken Zach’s side any time this subject has been raised.

“I don’t know a lot of the details of the negotiation that went on between Zach and Matt,” Roloff explained last year, adding that Matt really should act like the “father” and “adult” at all times, while adding:

“I don’t care how old your kids are, sometimes there are things they may need to learn.

But, you know as an adult, as a father, you may have to take the higher road.”

Amy Roloff looks anything but pleased in this photo of her from the latest season of Little People, Big World. (tlc)

On a Season 24 episode of Little People, Big World, Amy also set her signs on her ex-husband.

“I think that’s how Matt survives. Everything’s okay. Everything’s dandy.

“You may be okay with this, but do you not realize that the people around you, your family, this is not okay. It didn’t go down well,” Amy said on air, stating of the farm sale:

“This was something that I think hit to the core. And so I think that’s hard just to sweep it away underneath the rug and say, ‘Okay, yea, it’s all good.’ I think it will take time for them.”

(TLC)

Awhile back, meanwhile, Amy accused Matt of cheating on her with Caryn.

Is the feud now over entirely?

Maybe, possibly. We can’t say for sure.

Matt, Amy and Caryn may have simply come together for a good cause and may not speak again for many months.

But, hey, as long as we get Little People, Big World Season 25? We’ll be happy!

a

a