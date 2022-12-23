Tori Spelling Hospitalized with Trouble Breathing: Calls Out Haters for Gaslighting

We all know that Tori Spelling and her blended family are all together for the 2022 holidays.

Last year, her husband didn’t even make the family’s card or vacation. This year they have even more family under one roof.

But Tori herself has fallen ill. In fact, she had to go to the hospital for treatment.

She’s keeping fans updated on her health — and skewering people who tried to laugh off her symptoms.

This week, Tori Spelling took to her Instagram Story to share this hospital selfie.

Fortunately, this was not a post-surgical “I lived, bitch” meme. But going to the hospital is no joke — especially now.

Tori described experiencing a number of symptoms, including unexplained “dizziness” that had her fearing the worst.

“Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” Tori shared while having a not-so-fun Winter Solstice.

“To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work,” she then addressed.

“Well,” Tori announced, “here I am.”

Tori Spelling shared her dramatic new look, and while it’s not an exact match, she is giving people serious “Good American” founder vibes, if you catch our meaning.

“How about next time [you] take someone at face value,” Tori then suggested to her haters.

“And,” she asked, why not “show kindness.”

Tori would like to see good faith reactions “instead of doubtfulness.”

Tori Spelling has not seemed happy in her marriage for a long time. That’s just our opinion.

“Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare,” Tori noted.

That might sound like an open invitation for a very unkind joke about her career, but that’s not her intention.

“I’m a hustler and a workaholic,” Tori explained. She emphasized that “I always choose work.”

Tori went on to detail that she had gone to the hospital after finding that she was “low on oxygen.”

She listed symptoms, including having a “hard time breathing.”

Tori also noted that she had experienced “high blood pressure and crazy dizziness.”

There are, of course, a litany of potential causes for those symptoms. Some are worse than others.

So Tori revealed that doctors were “running a battery of tests.”

As grateful as she was to receive medical care, she expressed: “I wanna get home to my kids.” Naturally.

Finn Davey McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and Beau Dean McDermott attend Cold Stone Creamery Backstage at 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement)

This is a particularly harsh series of months for countless people. Tori’s family has experienced this firsthand. Not just this entire year, but since Thanksgiving.

Her youngest son, Beau, has been sick twice this month. He was sick for weeks, recovered, and then fell ill again.

And her sons Liam (who is 15) and Finn (who is 10) also fell ill earlier this month. We hope that the entirety of this large, complicated, and very blended family gets well soon.