Prince Harry Tried to Be Friendly at the Coronation But Got Snubbed By Family, Insiders and Lip Readers Say

As you’ve likely heard by now, Prince Harry attended his father’s coronation last weekend.

Those who are still rooting for a reconciliation between Harry and the rest of the royals were hopeful that the event would lead the two sides to reopen the lines of communication with an eye toward eventually burying the hatchet.

But it didn’t turn out that way.

In fact, it seems that Harry didn’t speak to Charles or William at all during his very brief trip to London.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At first, the consensus was that Harry only attended the ceremony out of a sense of obligation, and that he has no interest in reconciling with his father and brother.

But now, one observer is arguing in favor of a different theory:

Louise Mahler is a communication expert who spoke with UK tabloid the Mirror after studying and analyzing hours of footage of Harry at the coronation.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Mahler believes that Harry attempted to ingratiate himself with those around him, but he was rebuffed time after time.

“He was the old Harry, coming in smiling, laughing—walking tall and looking magnificent,” she said.

“The fact that he was on his own was a benefit, but his issue was he thought he could look at people and speak to them, and they would speak back to him, but it didn’t work,” Mahler continued.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“It would’ve been better if he just looked and smiled, but he focused in on people wanting a conversation—but they didn’t [engage] and that must’ve been difficult for him.”

Other lip readers and body language experts spoke to Page Six and addressed rumors that Charles and Camilla got into a heated discussion about Harry during their post-coronation “balcony wave.”

Not surprisingly, that rumor seems to be bogus, and the newly-crowned monarchs appear to have been discussing much more immediate concerns.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I’m not going to get too close [to the front] so the fire service have to [run in] rescue me,” a concerned Charles allegedly remarked

“I’m worried about time, I mean it’s been longer this time and, well, erm, I mean look! I know,” the king later remarked.

“We can never be on time. Yes, I’m … this is a negative. There’s always something.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

We’re sure Harry didn’t expect to be at the forefront of his father’s mind on the day of his coronation.

(Apparently dude was far more concerned with matters of punctuality and the possibility of falling to his death.)

But it would have been nice if the king had sent for his son in an effort to make amends.