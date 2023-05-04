Sonia Pizarro, Operation Repo Star, Dead at 60

Very sad news today out of the reality television world:

Sonia Pizarro, best known as a cast member on the truTV reality series Operation Repo, passed away in Arizona on Wednesday night.

She was 60 years old.

According to the reality star’s niece, Pizarro died in her sleep.

As far as we know, Sonia’s death came as a surprise to those who knew her.

Her ex-husband, Froylan Tercero, who also starred on the aforementioned series, confirmed the awful development on social media and remembered his former spouse as a “bad ass chick that kicked some serious ass.”

“She will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach,” Tercero wrote.

“Sonia we love you and I will honor you with all the good mementoes you [gave] me.”

Pizarro was hospitalized in May 2018 for a stroke and had lost the ability to speak, along with other basic motor functions; she has had to seek physical therapy, her family previously shared.

“Every day she gets a little bit better but the fight is far from over,” the stars loved ones said in an update in June of that year.

“Her physical therapy will take a lot of time to return strength to her legs and entire right side.

“Her speech ability is returning little by little and she just wants everyone to know how appreciative of your support she is.”

Pizarro helped anchor Operation Repo, a program that depicted the world of car repossessions with a team of professionals from California’s San Fernando Valley.

But she also starred in the 2009 comedy film Repo Chick and the Operation Repo TV movies Operation Sonia: Love Thy Bleeping Neighbor and Operation Repo: Lou’s Revenge, both released in 2016.

Pizarro also had a cameo in the 2018 horror thriller Followed.

Sonia’s death comes nearly five years after fellow Operation Repo star Carlos Lopez was found dead on the balcony of his Los Angeles apartment.

Pizarro leaves behind 3 children kids (Ruby, Robert and Froylan Jr.) and three grandkids (Bryant, Brie and Danica).

May she rest in peace.