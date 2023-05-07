See Ya, Dad! Prince Harry Leaves Coronation Early, Heads Back Home

Prince Harry came. He saw. He reportedly was in good spirits.

And then he got the heck out of there.

As you’ve no doubt heard about at this point, King Charles was coronated on Saturday in Great Britain. He’s now the official monarch, complete with a ridiculous outfit and no power whatsoever.

As we’re assuming you’ve also heard about by now, Prince Harry was in attendance at the event.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Just Prince Harry.

After a great deal of controversy and back-and-forth and speculation and wonderment, Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle chose NOT to attend the coronation.

Because she thinks the Royal Family is racist and awful and her presence would have been a huge distraction?

Yes, in part, maybe. But also because her son was turning four years old.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to Us Weekly, meanwhile, Harry had every intention this weekend of being there to help celebrate the occasion.

He headed to Heathrow Airport not long after the coronation concluded in order to fly back to California and be with his spouse and children.

Harry also arrived in the United Kingdom on Friday, just a day ahead of the wildly lavish ceremony.

This was all part of his plan to “minimize the amount of time that he’s in London,” royal expert Nick Bullen previously explained to Us Weekly.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Flying commercial, Harry was apparently on a British Airways flight that landed at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at around 7:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.

His appearance at his dad’s big day was the first time he had been seen publicly with his family since the release of his explosive memoir “Spare.”

Within the pages of this book, Harry told the Royals apart.

Among other revelation, he claimed that his brother once attacked him over his relationship with Markle.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Sources have said that Harry and William barely talked at the coronation.

However, to be clear, Harry was on his best behavior throughout the coronation itself.

Onlookers said he was seen smiling while talking to Princess Anne, for example, King Charles’ online sister.

Harry did not receive an invitation to join other members of his family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Westminster Abbey service, though.

The balcony moment photo op, which featured a slimmed-down flypast by the Royal Air Force and Charles waving to all his minions, has become a flagship part of royal occasions.

Author Omid Scobie said on This Morning a short time ago about Markle:

“She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story. It’s portrayed as intentional.

“Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different…

“If you look back at some of Harry and Meghan’s biggest problems, it was all down to the fact that the attention was always on them at times when it shouldn’t have been.”

Meg and Harry smile in public. (Photo via Getty)

Scobie added that the Sussexes “had to wait for some time to really get the confirmation whether they were 100 percent welcome at this event.”

However, he said that “for Harry there was certainly no question about [attending]. Ultimately he is fifth in line to the throne. He is a councillor of state.

“There is a serious constitutional reason for him to be here, and he takes that seriously, even though he’s not a working member of the royal family.”